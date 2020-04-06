MK Arjunan, veteran Malayam music composer no more

MK Arjunan, a veteran Malayalam music composer, passed away at his home in Palluruthy, Kochi on April 6, 2020. He was 84.

Arjunan, popularly known as Arjunan Master, has composed more than 700 songs in his decade-long career.

He debuted in Malayalam cinema in 1968 with the movie ‘Karuthapournami’. In 2017, MK Arjunan won the Kerala State Award for the best composer for Jayaraj’s ‘Bhayanakam’.

MK Arjunan’s Famous Hits:

MK Arjunan gave many hits to the Malayalam music industry like ‘Padatha Veenayum Paadam’, ‘Neela Nisheedhini’, ‘Vaalkannezhuthi Vanapusham Choodi’, ‘Kasthoori Manakkunnello’ and many more.

About MK Arjunan:

Born on August 15, 1936, MK Arjunan was the youngest of 14 children. His father passed away when he was just 6 months old.

He received his first lesson in music at Jeevakarunyananda Ashram in Palani. MK Arjunan began his career by composing music for an amateur play.

In his career of 50 years in the Malayalam film industry, MK Arjunan gave music for more than 500 songs. He is also credited for giving a first musical break to A.R. Rahman by giving him a chance of playing keyboard in the films.