Monkeypox Dos and Donts: Health Ministry issues List of do's and don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox
Monkeypox Dos and Donts: Health Ministry issues dos and don't to avoid monkeypox. The advisory warns people not to share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox. Check full list here.
Monkeypox Dos and Donts: The Union Health Ministry has issued a list of dos and don'ts for people to avoid getting monkeypox.
The health ministry's advisory states that anyone can get Monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and repeated contact with an infected individual.
Ministry of Health lists do's and don'ts to avoid contracting #Monkeypox pic.twitter.com/G0dbsowWuG— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
Monkeypox Dos
- Isolate Infected patients from others
- Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers
- When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposal gloves
- Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation
Monkeypox Donts
- Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox
- Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals
- Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox
- Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation
READ ALSO: Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: India reports 1st Death, Know New Monkeypox Symptoms, How does it start?
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS