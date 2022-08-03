Monkeypox Dos and Donts: Health Ministry issues List of do's and don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox

Monkeypox in India
Monkeypox Dos and Donts: The Union Health Ministry has issued a list of dos and don'ts for people to avoid getting monkeypox. 

The health ministry's advisory states that anyone can get Monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and repeated contact with an infected individual. 

Monkeypox Dos

  • Isolate Infected patients from others
  • Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers
  • When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposal gloves
  • Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation

Monkeypox Donts

  • Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox
  • Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals
  • Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox
  • Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation

