Monkeypox Dos and Donts: Health Ministry issues List of do's and don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox

Monkeypox Dos and Donts: The Union Health Ministry has issued a list of dos and don'ts for people to avoid getting monkeypox.

The health ministry's advisory states that anyone can get Monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and repeated contact with an infected individual.

Ministry of Health lists do's and don'ts to avoid contracting #Monkeypox

Monkeypox Dos

Isolate Infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposal gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation

Monkeypox Donts

Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation

