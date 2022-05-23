Monkeypox outbreak in India: Here is How Modi govt is preparing to counter monkeypox virus disease outbreak

Monkeypox outbreak 2022: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued instructions to the States and Union Territories to keep an eye on people who show Monkeypox symptoms and have a history travelling to the affected countries. Reportedly, the suspected Monkeypox samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology for diagnosis.

Monkeypox virus is a self-limited viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in the tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa. The virus is occasionally exported to other regions. Till now, around 92 confirmed cases of Monkeypox and 28 suspected cases have been reported from 12 countries across three WHO regions. Even though there are no associated deaths, the Monkeypox virus has sent health agencies around the world on alert.

Govt has directed NCDC and ICMR, asking to keep a close watch on #Monkeypox situation abroad and send samples of suspected sick passengers from affected countries to NIV Pune for further investigation: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Know how India is preparing for Monkeypox virus disease outbreak. How government and doctors are planning on handling the cases?

Has India reported a case Monkeypox virus?

No, India has not reported a single case of Monkeypox virus. However, health experts believe as new cases are being detected in various countries, the possibility of Monkeypox outbreak in India cannot be ruled out.

Monkeypox Virus outbreak: How India is preparing to handle this rare virus

Random screening of those coming from affected nations

The Union Health Ministry in India has directed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a close watch on Monkeypox outbreak in India. Also, if cases of the virus continue to increase, the government can start the random screening of those arriving from affected nations.

High alert for those with unexplained rash or travelling history

To counter Monkeypox virus outbreak, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) advisory has asked the public health authorities for the heightened suspicion in people present with an otherwise unexplained rash and those who have travelled in the last 21 days to a country that has recently reported confirmed or suspected Monkeypox cases.

Suspected cases to be isolated

As per the officials, the suspected cases of Monkeypox virus need to be isolated at the designated healthcare facilities until all the lesions have resolved and a fresh layer of skin has been formed.

Integrated disease surveillance program

As per the advisory by NCDC, the patients of Monkeypox virus case have to be reported to the district surveillance officer of an integrated disease surveillance program.

Laboratory samples to be sent to NIV, Pune

The laboratory samples of the suspected Monkeypox virus cases consisting of fluids from blood, vesicles, blood, etc. have to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: Mumbai on alert with 28-bed ward

In the wake of Monkeypox Virus cases being reported from all over the world, the Mumbai civic body has kept a 28-bed ward ready at the Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected patients. The airport authorities are also screening the passengers coming from the endemic and non-endemic countries showing Monkeypox virus outbreak.

Monkeypox Virus disease outbreak: Doctors urge to be alert

The doctors in India are urging the citizens to be on alert for Monkeypox virus outbreak. The doctors have advised caution saying that the chances of monkeypox reaching India cannot be ruled out. The symptoms of Monkeypox are similar to that of Smallpox and the initial signs include intense headache, fever, back pain, swelling of the lymph nodes, lack of energy, and muscle ache.

