More than 50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres operational in India: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry informed on November 20, 2020, that more than 50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) which provide primary health care services to the communities closer to their homes, have been operational all over the country and witnessed over 28.10 crore footfalls.

The ministry further informed that 1.5 lakh AB-HWCs will be established by December 2022. In a statement, it added that with more than 50,000 centres being established, the one-third target has been met which has led to improved access to affordable primary healthcare services.

50,025 #AyushmanBharatHWCs operationalised across the country in our journey to provide universal health coverage



— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 20, 2020

Health and Wellness Centres in India: Key Details

• The 50,025 operational Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) are now spread across 678 districts in India.

• These Centres include 18,536 Primary Health centres, 27,890 Sub Health centres, and 3,599 Urban Primary Health Centres.

• These centres have witnessed over 28.10 crore footfalls out of which over 53% are women who willingly sought care at these centres.

• More than 6.43 crore people at these centres have been screened for hypertension, 6.14 crore people for cancer, and 5.23 crore for diabetes.

• About 1.0 crore people have been provided free drugs for the treatment of hypertension and around 60 lakh for diabetes.

In what way health and Wellness Centres have proven to be significant?

The Health and Wellness Centres have proved to be significant in interventions such as contact tracing, risk communication, early identification of cases and community surveillance, and seamless provisioning of non-COVID essential healthcare services to ensure the protection of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, newborn, and those with comorbidities.

Health Minister congratulates States and UTs:

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan congratulated states/UTs for their efforts in operationalizing these centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that this has been possible due to the joint efforts of States/UTs and centres in monitoring at all levels, planning, flexibility for adaption provided to states and UTs, standardization of processes, and building on the health systems that have been created so far.

The Union Minister also thanked the frontline medical officers, health workers, ASHAs, and community health officers for their dedication to the cause of providing primary health services as well as for supporting millions of people with required services in these difficult times.

He added that frontline workers are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system and their work during the COVID has been exemplary.