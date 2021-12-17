Morning Current Affairs: 17 December 2021

Miss World 2021 postponed because of rising COVID cases

Miss World 2021 has temporarily postponed its global broadcast finale to be held in Puerto Rico because of health and safety interests. The finale of Miss World 2021 has been rescheduled to be held in the next 90 days. The decision of postponing the beauty pageant was made by the organisers.

Sidharth Chattopadhyaya appointed as the Director-General of Police, Punjab

The Government of Punjab has appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as the Director-General of Police, Punjab. He has replaced IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota from the position. As per the notification, Chattopadhyaya will look after the work of the Director-General of Police until a fresh appointment is made.

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate and address All India Mayor’s Conference in Varanasi

PM Modi on December 17, 2021, will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors’ Conference in Varanasi. Mayor from different states of India will participate in the conference. The theme of the All India Mayors’ Conference is ‘New Urban India’.

Three bills to be introduced in Lower House of Parliament

The three bills that are scheduled to be released in Lok Sabha today are- The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Chartered Accountants, the Costs and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Prime Minister Modi to meet 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh today

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will meet the BJP MPs from the state over breakfast on December 17, 2021. The meeting will be attended by nearly 40 party leaders. Today’s meeting also comes after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his French counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 17, 2021, will meet the Defence Minister of France Florence Parly for the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. The talks between the two officials will cover a wide range of aspects including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism operation among others.