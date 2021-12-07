Morning Current Affairs: 7 December 2021

US to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?

US President Joe Biden's administration has decided not to send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in a symbolic protest against China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. This was informed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on December 6, 2021.The US athletes will still participate in the Winter Olympics, but the administration will not be sending government officials. The same will apply to paralympic Games in Beijing.

PM Modi to dedicate multiple development projects in UP's Gorakhpur district today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate multiple projects to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on December 7, 2021 including a fertilizer plant and an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS). PM Modi will be dedicating national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore to the city. The AIIMS Gorakhpur will aim to not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and Nepal. The AIIMS has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore, the foundation stone for which had been laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016.

India, Russia sign record 28 agreements including 10-year defence cooperation agreement

India and Russia signed record 28 MoUs and agreements on December 6, 2021 across a wide range of sectors including defence, education, culture, trade, energy, and intellectual property accountancy. The agreements included cooperationin in the field of defence for the next 10 years from 2021 to 2031. The agreements were signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India for the 21st annual India- Russia summit.Both countries have also started a new 2+2 mechanism to increase cooperation between them.

India to host SCO cyber security seminar, China & Pakistan to participate

India is hosting two-day cyber security seminar for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries in New Delhi on December 7-8,2021. The seminar will see participation from representatives of all SCO member states including Russia, China, Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The seminar will be held under the auspices of SCO - Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS). Pakistan has confirmed participation of its delegation.

RDIF to provide one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine to India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund will expand India-Russia partnership in the fight against COVID by providing one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine and Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents in India. RDIF has reached agreements with the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies including the Serum Institute of India (SII) to facilitate necessary production capacities of its vaccines in India. India has now become a leading production hub for Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine, as per the latest findings by the Gamaleya Center in Russia. The vaccine has showed efficacy between 78.6-83.7 per cent among the elderly.

India's tour for South Africa: Cricket SA announces updated schedule

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on December 6, 2021 announced updated schedule of India men's tour of South Africa. The tour will now begin from December 26. The tour has been reduced from three series to two with only Tests and ODIs matches going to be played. The matches will take place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues. The four match T20I series has been rescheduled for another time in the new year.