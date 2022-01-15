Morning Current Affairs: 15 January 2022

Government scraps chopper, missiles tenders to push ‘Make in India’

The Central Government to promote ‘Make in India’ has decided to withdraw the tenders for deals that are related to buying the short-range surface-to-air missiles and 14 helicopters. However, the forces are allowed to go ahead with a deal to buy air-to-ground missiles from France and overhaul Russian helicopters.

US to distribute at-home, Rapid COVID-19 tests for free to all Americans

The Government of the United States has decided to expand the testing capacity by distributing rapid COVID-19 tests for free to Americans. The half-billion tests will be available for order from January 19, 2022, and will be mailed directly.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa for two-day tour

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the assembly polls, will visit Goa for a two-day tour on January 15 and January 16. In the poll-bound state, he will participate in the door-to-door campaign and other activities.

North Korea announces firing 2 train-borne guided missiles

North Korea has announced that its railway-based missile regiment conducted a firing drill with two tactical guided missiles hitting a set target in the East Sea. It has marked North Korea’s second known missile test using a railway launch platform since the last one on September 2021.

Government launches three new initiatives for welfare of ex-servicemen

The Defence Ministry has launched three new initiatives for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Veteran Day. It is celebrated on January 14 every year.

World’s largest Khadi National Flag to be displayed on Army Day

The world’s largest National Flag which is made of Khadi fabric will be displayed along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to celebrate Army Day on January 15. The flag will be displayed at Longewala which was also the center stage of the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971.

EC to double the telecast time allotted to political parties

The Election Commission of India has decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to each National Party and recognized the State Parties in the poll-bound states. The decision has been taken in consultation with Prasar Bharti in view of Pandemic.