Morning Current Affairs: 19 January 2022

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) celebrates its Raising Day every year on January 19th. The NDRF was formed on January 19, 2006.PM Narendra Modi greeted the hardworking National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day and said in a tweet, "They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating."

UBS bank wins right to sell Vijay Mallya's London home

UBS bank has won the right to repossess and sell fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s luxury home in London where he stays with his son Sidhartha and 95-year-old mother Lalitha. This is huge progress in Vijay Mallya's extradition case. The UK court on January 18th ordered fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, along with his entire family to be evicted from his London home after UBS bank won the case claiming its right to repossess the house and sell it. Vijay Mallya is supposed to refund about Rs 185.4 crore loan to UBS.

Explosion aboard INS Ranvir, 3 Naval personnel die and

In a tragic incident, there was an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on January 18, 2022. Three naval personnel lost their lives in the accident and over 11 were injured. The ship's crew brought the situation under control immediately and there was no major material damage. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the explosion. INS Ranvir is a Soviet-era destroyer and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 1986.

A giant asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa passes Earth

The giant asteroid, bigger than Burj Khalifa, flew by Earth at a distance of roughly 1.98 million kilometres. The asteroid was classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ and ‘Near-Earth Object’ due to its proximity to the planet. The asteroid called 7482 (1994 PC1) was larger than any building on the Earth. Astronomers have been studying the asteroid for over decades and no threat has been deemed so far. At its closest distance, the asteroid will still be five lunar distances, five times the distance between the Moon and the Earth.

The Union Health Ministry has advised COVID-19 patients to undergo tests for tuberculosis if cough persists for more than two-three weeks. The centre also said that the doctors should avoid giving steroids to COVID-19 patients. The revised clinical guidelines state that drugs like steroids can increase the risk of a secondary infection like invasive mucormycosis or 'black fungus' when used too early at a higher dose or for a longer period than required. The National COVID Task Force Chief expressed regret for the overuse of the drug during the second wave.

