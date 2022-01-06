Morning Current Affairs: 6 January 2022

Six die in a gas leak in Surat

Six people died and 20 others were hospitalised in a gas leak incident at a company Sachin GIDC area of Surat, Gujarat on January 6, 2022. This was informed by In-charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Omkar Chaudhary.

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa

Australia cancelled world no. 1 Novak Djokovic's visa on January 6, 2022 after a controversy over his vaccine exemption. Djokovic had earlier landed in Australia claiming medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. He did not clarify if he has been vaccinated or not. With his visa cancelled, the tennis player will be forced to leave the country. Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison had said earlier that Djokovic is not a special case and same rules will apply to him as it does to everyone.

Delhi to proposes to construct twin towers at ITO as its new office building

The Delhi Government has proposed the construction of twin towers at the ITO area of the national capital as its new building to accommodate all offices of the chief minister and his top cabinet members. The proposed buildings will comprise 30-35 storeys on three plots of land, Vikas Bhawan-1, MSO and GST Buildings.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India on January 9th

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be on a four-day visit to India starting on January 9, 2022. This would be his second international visit after taking over the post of Prime Minister last year. He is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also attend the Gujarat Global Summit.

Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires from international cricket

Sri Lankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on January 8, 2021. The cricketer cited family obligations as his reason for retirement. Rajapaksa has represented Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20Is. He has played 5 ODIs and 18 T20Is and scored 89 and 320 runs respectively.

Virat Kohli drops to 9th place on ICC Test Rankings

Indian test skipper Virat Kohli has dropped to the ninth place from earlier 7th rank in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, while Rohit Sharma has retained his 5th rank. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top ten in the ICC Test bowler rankings by moving up three places to be ranked 9th.