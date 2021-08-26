Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Mother Teresa 111th Birth Anniversary: August 26 marks the 111th Birth Anniversary of Mother Teresa, also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta. Born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Mother Teresa left Ireland to join the Sisters of Loreto in Dublin at the age of 18 years in 1928. She came to India in 1929, where she worked at St Mary’s High School for girls. Teresa took her first religious vow in 1931. She realized her calling was to help the poor and underprivileged. In 1950, she established the Roman Catholic religious congregation which later became the Missionaries of Charity.

Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her ‘work in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress that also pose threat to peace’. But she did not take the cash prize of $192,000, rather donated to the poor in India. In 1971, she was awarded the Pope John XXIII Peace Prize. In 1962, the Indian government conferred her with the Padma Shri.

Teresa was canonized on September 4, 2016, by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City during which she was declared as a saint.

On the 111th Birth Anniversary of Mother Teresa, here are some inspiring quotes by the Noble by Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.

If you judge people, you have no time to love them.

If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.

Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love must be put into action, and that action is service.

Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.

What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.

I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.

I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.

I am not sure exactly what heaven will be like, but I know that when we die and it comes time for God to judge us, he will not ask, ‘How many good things have you done in your life?’ rather he will ask, ‘How much love did you put into what you did?