MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away at the age of 85

MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away: As per the latest update, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has passed away today morning, at the age of 85. He was admitted to hospital following complaints of fever with difficulty in urination and was later on diagnosed with liver and urine infection. . He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow since June, but his condition turn critical on 18th July 2020 and he was put on ventilator support. Doctors have confirmed that even after being put on ventilator support, his condition continued to deteriorate as lungs, kidney and liver were not functioning properly.

News Confirmed by son Ashutosh Tandon

The News about the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was confirmed by his son Ashutosh Tandon via a tweet from his twitter account.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Emergency Operation for Abdominal Bleeding

Lalji Tondon was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow following complaints of fever and difficulty in urination. As per the medical bulletin given by Medical Director, Medanta Lucknow, he developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts. However, on 18th July 2020, his situation turned critical, following which he was put on Ventilator support.

UP Governor given Special Charge for MP

Due to MP Governor Lalji Tondon illness and his subsequent hospitalization, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh as well as interim Governor. Media reports also indicated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital and enquired about his health.