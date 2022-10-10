Droni: MS Dhoni launches made-in-India drone

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian cricket star launched a 'made-in-India camera drone' named 'Droni' on October 9, 2022. The drone has advanced features manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. It has moved into the consumer drone market with 'Droni'.

MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a company that has attempted to offer drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services. The event was organized in Chennai.

Who all participated at the launching event?

1,500 participants from 14 international drone companies witnessed the Global Drone Expo in Chennai with representatives from over 28 states and union territories which attracted investors, youth, and stakeholders and outlined a path forward for the drone industry. The President of the Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, Anand Kumar Das also said that he is extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and glad to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace.

What is the significance of the Droni?

The drone is indigenous and can be used for distinct surveillance purposes. Droni is efficient, seamless, and high quality from a tech and builds standpoint. Droni is introduced not just as a part of Atma Nirbhar for the demand of drones but also to place India on the global map as a hub for better quality, and secure drone, and drone-based solutions. The platform will play a vital role in promoting the drone industry and fostering growth.

Background

The event also included the launch of a new “Kisan Drone'', focused at the agricultural sector, mainly in spraying applications. Kisan Drone is a battery-powered drone capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

