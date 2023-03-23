Mukesh Ambani becomes the only Indian Billionaire to appear in Hurun Global Rich List 2023, Know Complete List Here

Mukesh Ambani, India’s leading business leader who chairs Reliance Industries, is the only Indian to emerge as the richest man among the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023. India has a total of 187 billionaires and 16 new additions are there to the list.

India remains the third largest nation in the world to be the abode of billionaires as the total world index can rise up to 217 when adding the Indian-born billionaires. The Hurun Global Rich List 2023 was published on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Mukesh Ambani is the only one from India makes it in the global richest list in 2023. He comes at the 9th position with a net worth of US$82 billion as per the survey.

Asia’s Richest Man

The 65-year-old Indian Industrialist was once honoured with being the richest man in Asia and he has kept this title for the 3rd consecutive year. Mukesh Ambani is also widely regarded as the richest telecom entrepreneur in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List which flourished on the internet a couple of days ago.

In the meanwhile, the founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani has been on the decline. He recently fell out of the list of the world’s top 20 richest people. He is at a deficit of $12 billion and is no longer the recipient of the title of Asia’s richest man. He used to be one of the oldest billionaires however surpassed by Ambani, he loses this rank.

US-based Hindenburg Research

It has been witnessed lately that Gautam Adani’s net worth has dropped after a scornful report was released. This report was prepared by the Hindenburg Research firm located in the New York City of US.

In January, it came to light that Adani’s assets are down by 60% from his peak. However, Adani was the world’s second richest person prior to the report. Gautam Adani is reported to have lost Rs 3,000 crore every week in the last year. Additionally, he missed his spot among 11 places in this year’s ranking but still remains the third-richest energy entrepreneur in the rich list of 2023.

Get ready to discover who reigns supreme on the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List - the ultimate ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the world - 12th edition is now live! Check out the full report now, exclusively available on https://t.co/vrDXJx019Y. pic.twitter.com/ZcbX2PrnIG — HURUN INDIA (@HurunReportInd) March 22, 2023

India at 3rd in Global Billionaire Population

In the total billionaire index, India comes on the third level in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List just below the US and China. Billionaires in India have suffered failures and this year came at 187 from last year’s 215.

Also, it has been revealed that the crowded city of Mumbai comprises 66 Indian billionaires which are further followed by New Delhi with 39 and Bengaluru with 21. The report highlighted that the wealthiest personalities of India are on the 2023 global rich list in the past few years. These people were able to accumulate approximately $361 billion in total opulence which is almost equivalent to Hong Kong’s GDP. Among the billionaires who have added $1 billion over last year, India acquired 6th rank in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

In addition to this, the rich cultural country India topped the competitor's list of wealth drainage. The report also claims that powerful and economically stable countries such as China and USA had 178 and 123 billionaires respectively as they lost over $1 billion. Then India was left with 41 billionaires after losing multi-billion dollars in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023.

Billionaire Ranking Trends

The Hurun Global Report unveils that there has been a loss of about 5 billionaires on Earth almost every week in 2022 due to the economic fallout. Pankaj Bansal, Director of M3M India commented that it is expected that by the end of the decade, India’s GDP will reach a point of stability and this marks a crucial point in the history of mankind.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India stated that M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023 analyses the current scenario of the world’s economy from the contributions of the wealthiest on the planet.

Who won in the Billionaires Index of 2023?

The French Aristocrat Bernard Arnault is titled the world’s richest man in 2023. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2023, this multi-billionaire founder of the leading conglomerate LVMH (Hennessey Louis Vuitton) holds a net worth of US$202 billion.

He is in charge of the LVMH empire which includes 70 fashion and cosmetic brands. Some of these brands are the world-renowned Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Hurun Global Rich List 2023

Rank Contemporary Billionaires Net Worth Owned Businesses 1. Bernard Arnault US$ 202 Billion LVMH 2. Elon Musk US$ 157 Billion Tesla 3. Bertrand Puech US$ 134 Billion Hermes 4. Jeff Bezos US$ 118 Billion Amazon 5. Warren Buffett US$ 116 Billion Berkshire Hathaway 6. Bill Gates US$ 110 Billion Microsoft 7. Steve Ballmer US$ 101 Billion Microsoft 8. Larry Ellison US$ 100 Billion Oracle 9. Mukesh Ambani US$ 82 Billion Reliance 10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers US$ 80 Billion L’Oreal

Also Read: Rajasthan is the first Indian State to pass RTH Bill, Intends to Provide Free Emergency Treatment