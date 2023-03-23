Rajasthan is the first Indian State to pass RTH Bill, Intends to Provide Free Emergency Treatment

On March 21, 2023 (Tuesday), Prasadi Lal Meena (Minister of Medical & Health, Rajasthan) announced that the earlier postulated RTH Bill has been accepted and released at the Assembly. The Right to Health Bill was first presented in September 2022.

Rajasthan becomes the first state in India to pass a manifesto in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Regardless of the fuss created among doctors, the state enacted the law which stated that every resident out there will be able to avail of accessible Out Patient Department (OPD) and In-Patient Department (IPD) services at all hospitals or public healthcare facilities.

Similarly, all healthcare services like medicine, therapy, nursing, pharmacy, etc will be provided free at selected private facilities. Aversion was caused among public and political parties due to this gratis bill. A group of doctors protested and insisted upon bringing certain changes to the provisions, Moreover, complete withdrawal of the litigation was also demanded.

An Outline of RTH Bill-2022

According to the release of the RTH Bill (Right to Health), costless medical services are to be given to city dwellers. These healthcare facilities include free drugs or medicines, doctor consultation, medical diagnosis, emergency transport, procedure or operations and emergency care.

These required resources will be available at all public health institutions and particular private facilities considering the patient’s conditions, as mentioned in the rule book. The rules stated in the bill will now be executed by the government.

All residents will be permitted emergency treatment and care for accidental emergencies without the imposition of prepayment of any fee or charges. Most importantly, in a case of medico-legal nature, no public or private hospital can delay treatment simply on the grounds of receiving police clearance.

Extended Health Benefits

The bill is also determined to provide after-emergency care, stabilisation and transfer of a patient in case any patient does not pay requisite charges, the healthcare provider shall be entitled to receive requisite fees and charges or proper reimbursement from the state government.

Rajasthan Right to Health Bill-2022 was passed with voice vote, All suggestions of MLAs and doctors included, State government will reimburse the treatment in the emergency – Health Ministerhttps://t.co/pZE5RD1oAn — सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग, राजस्थान सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) March 21, 2023

Rights for Inhabitants

A total number of 20 rights will be given to the residents of the Rajasthan state. According to the government, the Bill aims at granting protection and fulfilment of rights and equity in health and well-being. This provision is in line with Article 47 (Duty of the state to raise the level of nutrition and the standard of living and to improve public health) of the Constitution of India.

It further secures the Right to Health as per the expanded definition of Article 21 which talks about the Protection of Life and Personal Liberty.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly Session held in September last year. However, at that time it was sent to the Selection Committee after many objections erupted by the doctors and opposing parties.

Controversies

The Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal responded to the complainers by stating that the government has only tried to solve the issues and this new proposed bill is quite different from the past version.

He said that a provision of 50 beds will be included in the rules formulated as part of the regulating Act. On the doctors’ demand regarding the Bill withdrawal, he says that it would not be righteous to do so and stands disrespectful towards the legitimate process of Assembly. He concluded that it is not possible in a democracy.

Chhaya Pachauli and Dr Narendra Gupta of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan who brought the bill extended their wishes to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and positively welcomed the law.

