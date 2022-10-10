Politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Veteran Politician and the founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. Mulayam Singh Yadav had emerged as the socialist leader and had established himself as an OBC stalwart.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and the founder of the Samajwadi Party passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He died after spending several days in the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was critical. The news of the leader’s demise was confirmed by his son and the Chief of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav via Twitter.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had emerged as the socialist leader and had established himself as an OBC stalwart. In 1989, Yadav took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which also marked a year when the Congress was voted out from one of the largest states of the country.

