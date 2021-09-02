Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada confirmed as supreme leader of Afghanistan, to head Taliban govt

After weeks of speculation, Taliban has now announced that Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the supreme leader of their new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a member of Taliban’s cultural commission, confirmed the news and said that the new Taliban government in the country has been finalized and an announcement will soon be made, wherein Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the leader of the new administration.

Taliban government in Kabul will be on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the top religious leader Akhundzada as Afghanistan’s supreme authority. Samangani said that the consultations are almost finalized and necessary discussions have also been held about the Cabinet.

What will be the role of Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as a supreme leader? The 60-year-old Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, in the new setup in Afghanistan, will be the Supreme Leader of the Taliban Government which will follow the pattern of the Iranian leadership. In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest religious and political authority. He also ranks above the President and appoints the head of the Government, the military, and the judiciary. The supreme leader will have the final say in the religious, political, and military affairs of the country. Samangani also said that Akhunzada will be the leader of the Taliban government, indicating that the President will work under his oversight. Akhunzada will monitor the government from Kandahar which is a stronghold of the Taliban Movement.

Who is Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada?

Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada is the top religious leader of Taliban. He has been serving at a mosque in the Kachlaak area of Balochistan province for 15 years.

Taliban Government in Afghanistan: What will be the setup?

• Under the new Taliban government set up, governors will control the provinces, while the district governors will be in charge of their respective districts.

• Taliban has already appointed the police chiefs, governors, and police commanders for the districts and the provinces.

• The national flag, the name of the new government system, and the national anthem are yet to be finalized.

• Women and members from all the tribes in Afghanistan will also be part of the new government set up in Kabul.

• Any individual who was part of the former Afghanistan governments during the last 20 years will NOT be included in the new Taliban administration.

Taliban pushes to have friendly relations with countries:

Taliban has been repeatedly claiming and wanting to have friendly relations with the US, India, the European Union. Members of the Taliban Political Office in Doha are also in close contact with different foreign countries.

The Deputy Leader of the Taliban Political Office in Doha, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, also said Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul will be functional in the next 48 hours and that the people with valid travel documents will be permitted to leave the country. The cost to renovate the airport will be USD 20-30 million.

Background:

Afghanistan came into crisis in early August 2021 when Taliban militants took control of Kabul leading to the downfall of the government and former President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country.

The situation took its worst turn in the war-torn country when the US decided to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years. The terror group has now gained complete control over Afghanistan and is all set to announce its own government in the next 3-4 days.