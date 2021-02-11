Myanmar's Chin National Army seeks asylum in Mizoram for their families, high alert issued

Chin National Army (CNA), a Myanmar-based armed insurgent group has sought asylum for their families in Mizoram, India in the wake military coup and unrest in their country.

The armed group has asked for asylum for 40 families, informed Mizoram's Champhai district deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali.

Zuali shared that the CNA communicated the matter to the village council president of Farkawn, who later informed the Champhai district administration. The matter was later forwarded to higher authorities

High Alert issued in Mizoram's border areas

A high alert has been issued by India in the border areas of Mizoram. The district administration has issued a notification to all villages, instructing them to inform the district administration if Myanmarese refugees are seen entering their areas.

India's Mizoram state shares a 404-km long international border with Myanmar.

About Chin National Army

Chin National Army is the armed wing of Chin National Front (CNF), a group fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar.

Background

Since late 1980s, thousands of members of the Chin community of Myanmar have fled to Mizoram because of the military junta. Though many returned to Myanmar after democracy was restored in the country, thousands of them are still living in the state, according to officials.

The Chins of Myanmar and the people of Mizoram share the same ancestry and culture.

With the Myanmar military taking over the government in a coup, there are apprehensions in the border areas that many Myanmarese from the Chin state and other regions will flee to Mizoram.