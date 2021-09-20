Nagaland’s all-party govt to be called UDA, know what is an opposition-less govt?

Nagaland opposition-less govt: All the ruling and opposition political parties in Nagaland on September 18, 2021, finalized the formation of an opposition-less government that will be called the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government. All legislators and leaders of political parties who represent in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) met at the state banquet hall in Kohima to form an all-party government under the nomenclature Nagaland United Government (UDA) with the main aim of resolution of the Naga peace process.

The allocation of portfolios in the new opposition-less UDA is yet to be discussed. Earlier, the new government was to be called Nagaland United Government but during the meeting on September 18, it was decided to name the opposition-less government as United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This is the second time that Nagaland will have an all-party government (opposition-less govt). In 2015, the northeastern state had an opposition-less government when the Congress MLAs merged with the ruling NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN). However, in 2021, the UDA government has been formed as a coalition without any merging.

Nagaland’s opposition-less govt: United Democratic Alliance: Background

On July 19, 2021, the opposition party Naga People’s Front (NPF) passed a resolution to form an all-party government (opposition-less government) without pre-conditions. The party requested the CM to consider the same to jointly reach a resolution over the Naga peace issue. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) welcomed the move while BJP leaders in Nagaland were not so in favor of the move.

On August 16, 2021, the legislators of the NDPP, BJP, NPF, and independent MLAs met at the official residence of the CM of Nagaland in Kohima. They agreed in principle to form an all-party government (opposition-less government) to reach a resolution on the Naga political problem.

In August 2021, CM Rio-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), which includes the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and support of BJP and two independent MLAs, passed a joint 5-point resolution with the NPF stating that the political parties will aim at promoting the Naga Peace Talks with a positive approach.

Nomenclature of United Democratic Alliance (UDA): Background

The legislators and party leaders of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance, including BJP, Naga People’s Front (NPF) and two independent MLAs met and unanimously resolved to adopt the nomenclature of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The nomenclature was proposed by NDPP president Konyak and unanimously adopted by the members of the NDPP, BJP, NPF and independent MLAs.

The nomenclature was a joint statement issued by CM Neiphiu Rio, deputy CM Y Patton, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP president Temjen Imna Along, NPF legislature party leader TR Zeliang, NPF secretary general Achumbenmo Kikon, and independent MLA Tongpang Ozukum. The joint statement was signed by three parties on August 11 and August 13, 2021.

Nagaland: Political structure

The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) which includes the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and support of BJP and two independent MLAs, was formed after securing a majority in the 2018 assembly elections. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) was the opposition party.

In the 60-member Nagaland Legislative Assembly, there are 20 MLAs in NDPP, 12 in BJP, 25 in NPF, and two independent MLAs. One seat has been vacant after the death of NDPP MLA Toshi Wungtung.