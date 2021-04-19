NASA SpaceX ready to launch crew-2 mission to ISS, what is the significance of the mission?

The Flight Readiness Review (FRR) was concluded for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission on April 16, 2021. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission astronauts are all set for a planned liftoff to the International Space Station (ISS) from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6.11 am EDT (3.41 pm IST) on April 22, 2021.

🚀 NASA's @SpaceX Crew-2 mission is GO for launch to the @Space_Station!



Four astronauts are set for liftoff aboard their Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on Thurs., April 22 at 6:11am ET from @NASAKennedy. Watch live starting at 2am: https://t.co/2kpdM37igt pic.twitter.com/li823sOFvA — NASA (@NASA) April 16, 2021

SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with the four Crew-2 astronauts pic.twitter.com/u0hDCTx3Zp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 18, 2021

Last year in November, the first operational NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), had successfully docked into the ISS. The astronauts from crew-1 will return on April 28, 2021, after 164 days in space.

Key highlights of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 Mission

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 Mission is the second in line that will lift off four astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet on a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough is the commander of the crew-2 mission and Megan McArthur is the pilot of the spacecraft.

This is the first NASA SpaceX mission that will see two international partner crew members, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), joining as mission specialists.

About the NASA’s SpaceX Crew mission and its significance

NASA’s Space crew mission is the first mission in the history of space science to conduct safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation of humans from the ground to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Stations, and back.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft can stay up to 210 days in the Earth’s orbit. Hence this human space mission has opened doors to long-duration expeditions and research in space.

The crew-1 mission members, during their six-month space stay, have been studying food physiology and collecting and sending data on how dietary changes affect the bodies of crew members in space back to scientists on Earth.

They are also studying ‘Genes in Space’ to understand the effect of spaceflights on the human brain. They are also analyzing the effects of microgravity on humans.

The crew-2 members are scheduled to lift off on April 22, 2021, for a six-month mission on the ISS. They will return by October 31, 2021.

NASA and SpaceX are working on the crew-3 mission that is expected to be launch-ready by October 23, 2021.