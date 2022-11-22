India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping launched- All you need to know!

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port and Shipping. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping towards providing greener solutions. The announcement was made by the Union Minister at the recently concluded ‘INMARCO 2022’ in Mumbai. As per the official statement, India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 percent of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 percent. This will be through solar and wind-generated power.

A positive step towards #GreenShipping

MoA signed between various organisations of #MoPSW & @teriin for setting up NCoEGPS. This will help India in implementing IMO energy efficiency requirements on all vessels in order to help achieve IMO Greenhouse Gas reduction targets. pic.twitter.com/do2uYeXuHX — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) November 18, 2022

National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping: Objective

The objective of the National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping is to provide support to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in developing and maintaining a policy and the regulatory framework for a green alternative technologies roadmap for the shipping sector in India for its transition to carbon neutrality and CE principles.

India’s first Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping: Key Points

1. The Centre will act as a technological arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for providing the needed support on Policy, Research, and Cooperation on Green Shipping areas for Ports, DG Shipping, CSL, and other institutions.

2. The Centre will also be a host to several technological arms to support the port and shipping sector.

3. It will provide solutions to a variety of problems being faced in the industry through scientific research.

4. India's first Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping will also carry out valuable education, applied for research and technology transfer in maritime transportation at the local, regional, and international levels.

5. The faculty or scientists or engineers will work towards an in-depth understanding of the problems being faced by the Ministry and its associates in order to offer effective recommendations and position their R&D activities towards sustainable goals.

What are India’s National Determined Contributions (NDC)?

India’s National Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for the period 2021-2030 include:

-To reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 per cent to 35 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level.

-To achieve about 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 with the help of the transfer of technology and low-cost international finance.

IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year