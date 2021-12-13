National helpline against atrocities on SCs, STs launched- All you need to know

SC/ST helpline number: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched a National Helpline against atrocities on December 13, 2021. The complaint helpline number will help in preventing the abomination of the members belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The National helpline against atrocities on SCs, STs will ensure the execution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

National Helpline number for SCs, STs- 14566

SC/ST Complaint number: Objective

The objective of the government's National helpline against atrocities on SCs and STs is to build an informed awareness about the provisions of the law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all the members of the community.

How to file sc/st atrocity case: National helpline against atrocities on SCs and STs

1. The National Helpline against Atrocities will be available around the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country.

2. The helpline number for the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can be accessed by making a call/VOIP either from a landline number or mobile across the country.

3. The service to file complaints against the atrocities on SCs and STs will be available in English, Hindi as well as other regional languages of States and UTs. The mobile application of the National Helpline against Atrocities will also be available.

4. A docket number will be given for each complaint that will be received from NGOs/Victims/Complainant regarding the non-compliance with the POA Act, 1989, and the PCR Act, 1955.

5. The status of the grievance can be easily checked and tracked by the complainants/NGOs online.

How National Helpline against atrocities will be helpful?

The system of National helpline against atrocities will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR, relief is provided to the victim, all the registered complaints are investigated, and that all the charge sheets filed are prosecuted in the court for further decision. It all should be within the given timelines in the Act.

The NHAA will also help in creating awareness about the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, and its rules as well.