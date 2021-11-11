Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

National Internet Exchange of India launches ‘Digital Payment Gateway’: Check Current Affairs for exam

National Internet Exchange of India has launched the digital payment gateway across its three business units by integrating the payment gateways on all its customer-facing websites for ease of use.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 15:26 IST
The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has gone digital by launching a ‘digital payment gateway’.

NIXI is a non-profit firm under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It has launched the digital payment gateway across its three business units by integrating the payment gateways on all its customer-facing websites for ease of use.

The CEO of NIXI, Anil Kumar Jain, who had presided as the Chief Guest on the occasion said that NIXI has been contributing to the Digital India Mission by helping the internet infrastructure to be self-reliant, robust, and secure. The National Internet Exchange of India has partnered with NSDL and PayU.

Significance

NIXI’s initiative of launching a digital payment gateway will lead to increased ease of use for NIXI’s customers by offering real-time payments, providing uninterrupted services, and ensuring a seamless experience to all stakeholders.

National Internet Exchange of India: What are the key activities of NIXI?

NIXI is a non-profit organization working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through the following activities:

•  Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISPs and CDNs.

•  Selling, managing, and operations of .IN country-code domain.

•  Selling, managing, and operating Internet protocol as authorized by APNIC, Australia.

About NIXI’s Payment Gateway Partners

The National Internet Exchange of India has partnered with NSDL and PayU to offer payment gateway services.

•  PayU: It is India’s leading payment gateway which provides for payment gateway solutions to online businesses and also serves more than 4,50,000+ merchants with over 100+ payment methods.

•  NSDL: The National Securities Depository Limited is one of the world’s largest depositories. It has also established a state-of-art infrastructure that handles most of the securities held and settled in dematerialized form in the Indian Capital market. NSDL also provides secure and easy payment gateway services to businesses.

