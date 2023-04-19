Namami Gange Flagship Programme Passed 8 Projects, Outlays Rs 638 Crore to Revive National River

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has recently announced 8 projects for the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Government of India. In a 48th meeting that was held on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday) between members of the Executive Committee of NMCG, the mission has been decided for an amount of Rs 638 crore.

This flagship programme was first brought up in June 2014 funding Rs 20,000 crore. This was launched to rejuvenate Goddess Ganga and at the same time subside pollution levels. Along with the mission to clear the National River Ganga, the officials also approved 4 projects worth Rs 407.39 crore to polish River Hindon.

Hindon River is a tributary stream of River Yamuna that flows in the Saharanpur district. Hindon River water posits a health risk for many and this all-inclusive ‘Hindon Rejuvenation Plan’ covers all the above-mentioned projects lined up for the coming years.

The Vision to Action Plan of Hindon 2030 will pave the way ranging from spreading awareness to effective implementation on the ground level. Highly toxic pesticides and hard metals were derived in ground and surface water.

The centre plans four projects at a value of Rs 407.39 crore. This will make the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh a pollution-free city. As per the scheme drawn by the officials, the flow of polluted water will be carried off towards the Krishna River which used to release pollution from the Shamli district into the Hindon so far.

Eco-Friendly Shamli District

According to the government, 4 projects have been laid out for UP’s Shamli District. The following construction missions are aimed at a healthy river basin by the year 2030.

5 Million Litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant Nirmal Jal Kendra), 5 KLD (kilo litres a day) Septage Co-Treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and other works across Babri and Bantikhera villages.

5 MLD STP, 5 KLD Septage Co-Treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) along with some other works in Banat town.

40 MLD STP, 20 KLD Septage Co-Treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and works in Shamli town.

10 MLD STP, 10 KLD Septage Co-Treatment Facility, I&D and other works across Thanabhawan town.

Other Projects Aligned With Jal Shakti Ministry

In the NMCG meeting, a project was launched that includes seven ghats in Prayagraj for the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela whose next cycle will come up in 2025 to be held in Uttar Pradesh. These 7 ghats are Dashashwamedh Ghat, Naukayan Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat, Quila Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Rasulabad Ghat and Maheva Ghat. These valleys or ghats will have basic resources for mass gathering like bathing spaces, changing rooms, universal access ramps, floodlights, drinking water points, kiosks and landscaping.

Along with this, 2 more sewage treatment projects were given acceptance. These involve each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. While the Bihar Project targets at constructing 3 sewage treatment plants (STPs), 7 MLD, 3.5 MLD and 6 MLD and there are other programmes as well at a budget of Rs 77.39 crore. Additionally, there are numerous schemes for Haridwar and Uttarakhand for establishing Akhand Param Dham Ghat at a total cost of Rs 2.12 crore.

