FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on August 23

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in the national capital on August 23, 2021.

The National Monetisation Pipeline comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets.

NITI Aayog issued a statement that read, "the National Monetisation Pipeline will serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of Centre, besides providing visibility to the investors."

A National Monetisation Pipeline book will also be released on the occasion in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline.

The central government had paid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation in the Union Budget 2021-22 to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure and included a number of key announcements.