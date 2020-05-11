National Technology Day 2020: Significance, history and all you need to know

National Technology Day will be celebrated on May 11 by the Department of Science and Technology. It will bring together scientists, diplomats, technocrats, WHO officials from the research institutions, industries, and academic institutions.

Technology Development Board will organize a digital conference on 'Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology, and Research Translations' (RESTART) to celebrate this day.

The Union Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan will be the Chief Guest of the conference and will deliver his address on National Technology Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official twitter handle to celebrate this day. He saluted those who have been bringing positive difference in society with the help of technology.

National Technology Day 2020: Significance:

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to acknowledge the achievements and excellence of the technology in India.

This day highlights the importance of science and its role in our day to day life. It also encourages youngsters to opt for science as their career option which can further help in strengthening the technological developments in our country.

Key Highlights:

• Technology Development Board will be celebrating the National Technology Day on May 11, 2020.

• Science and Technology ministry stated that amid the COVID-19 crisis, it is required to formulate a comprehensive action plan to rebuild the disrupted economy.

• As per the ministry, it will be required to focus on the technology solutions that will include advanced technologies, medical technologies, and manufacturing that will prepare the country for post-COVID-19.

• The program organized by Technology Development Board will also include the addresses by Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt of India, Prof. K Vijay Raghvan, member, Science, Niti Ayog Dr. VK Saraswat, Chief Scientist, WHO, Dr. Saumya Swaminathan and few others.

National Technology Day 2020: History

On this day in 1998, India had successfully tested Shakti-1 nuclear missile at the Indian Army’s Pokhran test range in Rajasthan. The operation was called Shakti-1 or Pokhran II and was led by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

After two days, India had also successfully test-fired two nuclear weapons as part of Operation Shakti. After this, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had announced India as a nuclear state. It made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club and made it the first country to not join the Non- Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT).