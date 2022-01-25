National Tourism Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance and how the day is celebrated?

National tourism day India: The National Tourism Day in India is observed on January 25 every year by the Ministry of Tourism. Tourism Day is celebrated to make people aware of the significance of tourism for the country’s economy. National Tourism Day 2022 will be celebrated in the country under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is a 75-week long grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Modi to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

National Tourism Day 2022 also brings to attention the vast and rich cultural and mythological heritage of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the scenic sites to visit. Every year on National Tourism Day, a different theme is given as the day is significant to create awareness about the various aspects of tourism in India.

Read to know more about National Tourism Day 2022.

National Tourism Day 2022 Date

Every year the National Tourism Day in India is observed on January 25 by the Ministry of Tourism.

India’s rich cultural diversity makes it one of the most fascinating tourist destinations. A trip to its beautiful landscapes, wildlife & heritage gives the unforgettable experience of a lifetime. #NationalTourismDay #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ptANTWIQgC — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 25, 2022

National Tourism Day History

The Government of India in 1958 realized the significance of tourism traffic coming towards India and a separate department of tourism was created in the country. The objective was to preserve the cultural heritage and to look after the tourist destinations to keep their beauty intact while also making them tourist-friendly.

National Tourism Day 2022 Theme

The theme of National Tourism Day 2022 is ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’.

National Tourism Day 2022 Significance

As India is the country among the oldest civilizations in the world, the country comes with a rich heritage and attractive places to visit, making it the most popular tourist destination in the world.

National Tourism Day is observed every year in India to make people aware of the growth aspects of the tourism sector and how it can successfully contribute to India’s economic development.

National Tourism Day 2022: How the day is celebrated?

1. The National Tourism Day 2022 will be observed by the Ministry of Tourism under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a 75-week grand celebration that marks 75 years of India’s Independence.

2. The Ministry of Tourism on National Tourism Day organizes cultural events, seminars, as well as other programs.

3. The programs organized by the Tourism Ministry will include cultural events, lights, and sound shows at 75 major tourism centers and all the tourist destinations all over the country.

4. Indian Tourism has also unveiled the Indian Tourism Pictorial Quiz which will showcase India’s varied tourism architecture, products, cuisine, and culture.

5. The Government of India has also decided to organize an All India Conference on Temple Architecture during the last week of February 2022.