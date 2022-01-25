National Voters Day (NVD) 2022: Theme of this Year, History, Importance, Quotes

National Voters Day 2022: The National Voters Day is celebrated every year on January 25th to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This year, the Election Commission of India is celebrating the 12th National Voters Day.

National Voters Day is observed to create awareness about the need to participate electoral process. The day aims to encourage especially the new voters to register themselves as voters.

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu will be the Chief Guest for the national function virtually due to his inability to attend the function in person, as he is COVID-19 positive. Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the function as the Guest of Honour.

National Voters Day 2022 Theme

The National Voters Day 2022 theme is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. The theme envisages focusing on the ECI’s commitment to facilitate active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle-free and memorable for all voters.

National Voters Day Objective National Voters Day is celebrated to facilitate and encourage enrolment, especially by the new voters. The day is dedicated to the voters of the country and aims to spread awareness among voters and promote informed participation in the electoral process.

National Voters Day Quotes 2022

1. “There’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter. It all matters.” - Barack Obama, Former US President

2. “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” -Abraham Lincoln, Former U.S. President

3. “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that’s the way we move forward.” -Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

4. “A man without a vote is a man without protection.” -Lyndon B. Johnson, Former U.S. President

5. “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.” -John F. Kennedy, Former U.S. President

6. “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” -Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

7. “Elections belong to the people.” -Abraham Lincoln, Former U.S. President

8. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

National Voters Day 2022 celebrations

On the occasion of National Voters 2022, the following activities will be conducted -

National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises 2021-22

National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises for the year 2021-22 will be awarded to state/ district level officers for their outstanding performance while conducting elections in different spheres including security management, election management, IT initiatives, Accessible Elections and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. The awards will also be conferred upon important stakeholders such as government departments, ECI icons and media groups to recognise their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

Felicitation of new voters

The newly enrolled voters will be felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The Commission recently started a new initiative of delivering the voter ID card to the newly enrolled voters along with a voter guidebook and a personalised letter.

Release of ECI publication

An ECI publication titled ‘Leap of Faith: Journey of Indian Elections’ will be released on National Voters Day 2022. The book narrates the history of India's electoral journey and the growth of representative and electoral principles in India, from the 19th to the 21st century. The book contextualises the role of elections in making of modern India.

The ECI will also release another book titled ‘Pledging to Vote – A decadal Journey of The National Voters Day in India’ on the occasion. The book narrates the journey of National Voters’ Day celebrations by ECI from the Diamond Jubilee celebration onwards and is dedicated to the voters of the country.

National Voter Awareness contest

A national voter awareness contest will also be launched on social media with the tagline ‘My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote’. The contest will aim to reiterate the importance of every vote through creative expression for the ongoing Assembly Elections 2022. It will be open to all and will include several categories like Song, Slogan, Quiz, Video Making and Poster Design. The event carries exciting cash prizes and accolades.

National Voters Day History

National Voters Day is celebrated every year on January 25 since 2011. It aims to commemorate the day the ECI was founded, which is January 25, 1950.

The National Voters Day began as an initiative by the Election Commission of India. A Union Council of Ministers meeting had taken place under the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh and it was noticed that young people who had attained the age of 18 years and above were reluctant to register themselves as voters.

This paved the way for the founding of the National Voters’ Day to identify such youth and enroll them in the electoral process and provide them with their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).