First Anniversary of National War Memorial: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to honour fallen soldiers today

First Anniversary of National War Memorial: India observed the first anniversary of the iconic National War Memorial on February 25, 2020. As a part of the main ceremony, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will honour the fallen soldiers today along with veterans from all three wings of armed services.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat will lay wreaths and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Since its inauguration last year, around 21 lakh people have visited the memorial with over 5,000-7,000 people foot-fall at the monument every day.

Events planned for first Anniversary of National War Memorial

The first-anniversary celebration of the inauguration of the National War Memorial was officially launched on February 22, 2020 with a static band display by the three Services. In addition to this, as part of the event, Quiz Competition is also being held on 24th and 25th February 2020, which will see the participation of students from various schools and colleges in Delhi.

National War Memorial – Interesting Facts/ Highlights

The National War Memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dedicated the monument to the nation on February 25, 2019. The National War Memorial is a monument dedicated as a tribute to the fallen heroes/soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges. Some interesting facts and key highlights about the National War Memorial are given below:

Names of Martyred Soldiers: National War Memorial consists of names of 25,942 soldiers martyred after Independence engraved on its walls

Memorial for War Heroes: The National War Memorial is dedicated to war heroes who fell in Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka and the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

Architecture of National War Memorial: Architecturally, the National War Memorial has been in the form of four concentric circles around an obelisk. The central obelisk has an 'eternal flame', which represents the immortal soldier (Amar Jawan). The obelisk is surrounded by four concentric circles that represent:

• Amar Chakra: Circle of Immortality

• Veerta Chakra: Circle of Bravery

• Tyag Chakra: Circle of Sacrifice

• Rakshak Chakra: Circle of Protection