Nepal Parliament dissolves, President announces dates for polls in 2021

Hours after the recommendation made by the Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the Parliament on December 20, 2020, the proposal was ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari who also announced the dates for the elections to be held in 2021.

According to the press release by the President’s office, Nepal President has ratified the proposal of Parliament dissolution which was presented by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Upon the recommendation made by the Council of Ministers, President has also announced the dates for the polls which will be held in two phases, on April 30, 2021, and May 10, 2021.

The move came after Prime Minister summoned an emergency meeting of the council of ministers after he had a series of meeting with the party’s ministers and leadership on December 19.

Rift inside the ruling party leads to Parliament dissolution:

The step of dissolving the Parliament by the Prime Minister has come amid the rising rift inside the ruling party (NCP) as well as the house being adjourned for the longest time in the country’s history. PM Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance which was related to the Constitutional Council Act, which also got endorsed by the President of Nepal.

The Prime Minister of the country was facing pressure from the rival factions of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by the former Prime Ministers Madhav Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Opposition against the Parliament dissolution:

However, since the Constitution of Nepal does not have a provision for the Parliament dissolution, the move is likely to be challenged by the rivals in the court.

The move to dissolve the Parliament will see strong opposition from Madhav Nepal and Prachanda Camp. They are likely to protest as well as can file a writ in the Supreme Court challenging the position that has been taken by PM KP Sharma Oli.

In usual circumstances, the President is consulted by Prime Minister in advance on these and accordingly, the Parliament is dissolved only once it is approved by the President.

Spokesperson of NCP calls the move undemocratic:

While reacting after the confirmation of the decision, the spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Narayankaji Shrestha, called the move undemocratic.

He added that the decision to dissolve the Parliament has been made in a hurry as all the ministers were not present in the cabinet meeting. He strongly emphasized that the move is against the democratic norms and will take the nation backward.