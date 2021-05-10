Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives

The Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on May 10, 2021.

The decision has come as a major setback to the premier who was seeking to tighten his grip on the power after the CPN (Maoist Centre), which is led by Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, withdrew support to Oli’s government.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli secured 93 votes in the Lower House of the Parliament during a special session which was convened on the orders of the Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Prime Minister of Nepal required at least 136 votes in the 275 member House of Representatives for winning the confidence motion as the 4 members are currently under suspension. A total of 124 members in the House of Representatives voted against him.

KP Sharma Oli will be submitting his resignation to the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari who in turn will ask the Parliament for the formation of the new Government within a week.

Key Highlights:

• The Vote of Confidence that the Nepal PM Oli placed before the House of Representatives secured 93 'Yes' votes against the 124 'No' votes.

• Of 271, only 232 members were present in the House. Those who were absented or abstained included 28 dissident members from the Ruling Communist Nepal Party- Unified Marxist Leninist abstained.

• This was also the first vote of confidence which was unsuccessfully sought by the first government elected under the new Constitution promulgated in 2015.

Oli faces defeat in Parliament:

KP Sharma Oli faced defeat in the Parliament and exited from power after leading the Nepal Government for 38 months.

While commenting on the result, he stated that it was unfortunate that the government that tirelessly worked for the development of the country and nation-building is now being targeted by narrow partisan interests. Oli also asked the opposition not to label false accusations against anyone.

The prominent opposition leaders had blamed Oli for the failure to tackle the pandemic that resulted in an increasing number of cases and fatalities in the country. He was also blamed for blocking the timely supply of delivery of vaccines from India.

Nepal Political Crisis: Background

After its alliance, the Nepal Communist Party Maoist centre which is led by Prachanda withdrew its support to the Government, KP Sharma Oli's government was reduced to a minority one.

The country plunged into the political crisis in December 2020 after the President of Nepal decided to dissolve the House and announced fresh elections to be held on April 30 and May 10, 2021, at the recommendation of PM Oli, amidst the power tussle within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).