Nepal President dissolves parliament, fresh elections in November: All you need to know

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on May 22, 2021, dissolved the country’s House of Representatives on the recommendation of the cabinet and called for fresh elections in November.

The President’s Office issued a release to announce the dissolution of the House of Representatives for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal. Fresh elections will be conducted on November 12 and 19, 2021 as per the recommendation of the Cabinet.

A cabinet meeting was called just after President Bhandari declared that neither Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba nor incumbent caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli can be as appointed as the next PM wherein President Bhandari, on the recommendation of Oli, announced to dissolve the House.

Why did President Bhandari dissolve the Parliament?

•Incumbent caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had claimed that he had secured the support of 153 lawmakers including members of the Janata Samajbadi Party while Nepali Congress President Deuba claimed he has signatures of 149 parliamentarians.

•The claims did not add up as Nepal’s House of Representatives is made up of only 275 members. On the basis of the claims and signatures, President Bhandari was not convinced of both claimants to get the vote of confidence.

•Hence, President Bhandari, on the recommendation of Oli, announced the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal pointing out that neither Oli nor Deuba have the majority of lawmakers to pass the floor test.

What is Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal?

•As per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, if the Prime Minister appointed under Clause (5) fails to get the vote of confidence or if no member can be appointed as Prime Minister, the President shall, on the recommendation of Prime Minister, dissolve the House of Representatives and a fix a date to conduct another election within six months.

•Clause (5) mentioned here states that the Prime Minister appointed must get the vote of confidence.

Nepal Political Crisis: Background

•In May 2018, Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led National Communist Party (Maoist Centre) merged and decided to serve as joint chairmen of the ruling party.

•CPN-UML is the largest party in the House of Representatives of Nepal. However, the increasing rivalry within the ruling part resulted in a split, one led by Prachanda and another by Oli.

•In December 2020, the Prachanda-led faction of the Communist Party of Nepal ousted Prime Minister Oli as the co-Chair, and Prachanda was made the first Chairman while Madhav Nepal the second Chairman.

•In December 2020, amid the political crisis within the ruling party, President Bhandari announced to dissolve the House of Representatives on the recommendation of Oli. Fresh elections were held on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of PM Oli.

•The Supreme Court in February 2021, reinstated the dissolved house stating that the dissolution was unconstitutional. Oli defended his move for dissolution stating that he had no other choice as the opponents in the ruling party were not letting him work.

•On May 10, Oli lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. However, when Sher Bahadur Deuba contesting for the PM post failed to form a coalition government, KP Sharma Oli was reappointed as the PM of Nepal on May 14, 2021, under Article 76 (3).

•Oli had served as PM of Nepal earlier from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016.