New Edible Mushroom Species Discovered in Meghalaya's Pine Forests

In a blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, an unfamiliar species of edible mushroom named Lactifluus khasianus has been found in pine woods of East Khasi Hills in the state of Meghalaya. Known to the Khasi tribal people locally as "Tit iongnah," it has been a staple of tribal food for decades and only recently is its existence scientifically established using advanced DNA sequencing and genetic analysis.

Scientific Discovery and Validation

The species has been identified by Indian Botanical Survey of India's Eastern Regional Centre, St. Xavier's College (Dumka), and Mahidol University, Thailand, researchers. They conducted extensive field surveys, microscopy, and DNA sequencing to isolate Lactifluus khasianus from milkcap fungi. It possesses chocolate-brown cap and big cystidia and occurs in symbiotic relationship with trees of Khasi pine forest at around 1,600 meters above sea level.