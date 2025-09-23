New Edible Mushroom Species Discovered in Meghalaya's Pine Forests

In a blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, an unfamiliar species of edible mushroom named Lactifluus khasianus has been found in pine woods of East Khasi Hills in the state of Meghalaya. Known to the Khasi tribal people locally as "Tit iongnah," it has been a staple of tribal food for decades and only recently is its existence scientifically established using advanced DNA sequencing and genetic analysis.
Scientific Discovery and Validation
The species has been identified by Indian Botanical Survey of India's Eastern Regional Centre, St. Xavier's College (Dumka), and Mahidol University, Thailand, researchers. They conducted extensive field surveys, microscopy, and DNA sequencing to isolate Lactifluus khasianus from milkcap fungi. It possesses chocolate-brown cap and big cystidia and occurs in symbiotic relationship with trees of Khasi pine forest at around 1,600 meters above sea level.
Importance to the Khasi Tribal Communities
Tit iongnah is a monsoon food product harvested from forests and sold in the local market. The mushroom is an important source of protein and vital micronutrient in the diet. This observation is a vindication of the importance of indigenous knowledge for ensuring food security and protecting biodiversity.
Importance to Indian Mycology
Lactifluus khasianus is the fifth sectional species of Lactifluus to be documented in India and the first proved to be edible within this section. Meghalaya, which falls within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot zone, has high fungal diversity with over 34 Lactifluus species recorded. Apart from increasing scientific understanding of the diversity of fungi, this finding further accentuates Meghalaya's ecological importance.
Documentation of newly found fungi like Lactifluus khasianus promotes forest preservation and sustainable logging. Scientific understanding of such fungi can open the door to better nutrition and medicine. This case indicates a good partnership between scientists and holders of traditional knowledge, enhancing biodiversity conservation and culture preservation.
