When we talk about hotels, the usual things that pop up in our minds are modern buildings, luxury rooms, restaurants, and internet bookings. But did you ever think about who and what started this hotel culture and when was the first hotel established? Well, the idea of hotels has a thousand year long history. Indeed, it is true as there is a hotel which has been accommodating guests since the early 8th century, long before there were aircraft, cars, or even electricity. This hotel is more than 1,300 years old and it is still operational to date serving tourists. Here is more about the oldest and the first hotel in the world, the time when it was constructed, and the price of staying at that place today. Which is the Oldest Hotel in the World? Source: Ease My Trip Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is the oldest hotel in the world found in Hayakawa, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. The hotel was recognised by the Guinness World Record in 2011 for the title of the oldest operating hotel in the world.

The Guinness World Record mentions: “The oldest hotel is the Nisiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Yamanashi, Japan, a hot-spring hotel, which has been operating since 705 AD. The second oldest hotel is also in Japan.” The hotel is a Japanese traditional inn which is referred to as a "ryokan" meaning a small family run inn with hot spring baths, tatami (bamboo mat) flooring, and serving traditional Japanese food. Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is located next to the stunning Akaishi Mountains and has a natural hot spring which has been its greatest attraction since time immemorial. What makes this hotel more special is that the same family has been running the hotel for more than 52 generations. This sense of tradition and family heritage has seen it withstand wars, modernization, and a number of changes in Japanese society.

According to the Guinness World Record, the hotel was established in 705 AD by the Japanese nobleman, Fujiwara Mahito during the rule of Emperor Monmu. To put this into perspective, this hotel was built more than 1, 300 years ago when many modern countries were not formed at all! The hotel has been in continuous operation since then and it is serving travelers, monks, and samurai. It has seen the change of Japan through the old and the new centuries and yet, even now it has the hot springs which have been appealing to the people all along the years. The hotel has undergone a various process of renovation and modernization over the years to include comfort to the current visitors. According to EaseMyTrip, the hotel currently has 37 rooms (some with open-air baths and some with a moon-viewing platform).

Further, it still retains its traditional aspect with tatami floors, sliding doors, and wooden interiors representing the Japanese architecture of the old time. Visitors are also able to enjoy the natural flowing hot spring water, which has been flowing into the inn since the first opening in the 8th century. What is the Price of Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan? It is certainly more of a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be a guest at the oldest hotel in the world, although it is an expensive endeavor. Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan typically begins at $400 (approximately ₹ 33,000) a night, for two people. It is possible for the rates to reach $800 or higher (approximately ₹66,000) depending on the type of room, season and meals. Prices can be different depending on your time of booking e.g. during the cherry blossom and fall season rates tend to be higher in Japan. A lot of travelers feel it is worth the fee due to not only being a case of luxury but also 1,300 years of living history.