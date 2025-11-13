ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
School Assembly News Headlines Today (14 November): ChatGPT 5.1, India Vs South Africa, Olympics 2028 and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 13, 2025, 17:00 IST

School Assembly News Headlines 14 November, 2025 - Prepare for your school assembly with this brief and focused roundup of the day's top news. This summary provides key updates across National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology, concluding with a motivating Thought of the Day. For further details on any topic, the complete articles are available.

School Assembly News Headlines 14 November, 2025Stay informed and aware with today's School Assembly Headlines, covering essential updates across National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping current with the news is vital. It enables us to grasp our nation's achievements and challenges, and understand its role globally. This ongoing awareness nurtures curiosity, encourages active civic and societal participation, and cultivates responsible citizenship. By analyzing events and developing independent perspectives, news literacy hones critical thinking, allowing for informed decision-making in our constantly changing world.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • India Emerges as Global Leader in Health Innovation

  • India Records 21% Decline in Tuberculosis Cases Over Last Decade as per WHO Report

  • WHO launches Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response site at AIIMS in New Delhi

  • Government Grants GI Tag to Traditional Lepcha Musical Instrument of Sikkhim

  • SC Directs Punjab and Haryana to Submit Report on Stubble Burning Measures

  • Faridabad Police Seize Car Linked to Delhi Blast Suspect

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • Botswana to Hand Over Eight Cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah

  • US President Donald Trump Signs Bill Ending 42-Day Government Shutdown

  • India - Mauritius to Deepen Cooperation in Ocean Technologies & Blue Economy

  • India - Chile Discuss Steps to Boost Bilateral Ties

  • UAE Launches ‘Walk to Mars’ Campaign to Promote Fitness and Unity

  • External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Thanks South Korea, Singapore for Support After Delhi Blast

  • Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Northern Gaza                                     

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India Clinches Two Golds and a Silver at Asian Archery Championship 2025

  • 2028 Los Angeles Olympics full schedule released

  • Olympic 2028 to feature Cricket after over a century

  • India to Host South Africa for two-match test series at Eden garden

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.1 with smarter variants

  • India, Nepal Ink Deal to Boost Rail Trade Connectivity

  • Indian diaspora dominates diamond cutting & polishing units in Botswana

Thought of the Day

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” 

Meaning: This quote means that knowledge and skills are the only truly permanent possessions a person can acquire. Unlike material wealth, which can be lost, or physical ability, which can fade, the insights and education you gain are stored within your mind and become a foundational part of who you are. This internal asset is portable, immune to theft, and increases in value the more it is used, providing a lifelong source of confidence and adaptability. The quote serves as a powerful encouragement to invest time and effort into learning, as it is the ultimate, enduring gift to yourself that secures your future independence.

