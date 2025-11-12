Easy Jawaharlal Nehru Drawing for Kids: 10+ Simple Pencil and Colourful Ideas for Children’s Day

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Get here simple Jawaharlal Nehru Drawing ideas for Kids

Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children’s Day to honour the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister and fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru for his deep love and affection for children. On this special day, schools and students across India express their admiration through drawings, sketches, and paintings of Jawaharlal Nehru, capturing his warm personality and love for young minds. Creating a Children’s Day drawing of Jawaharlal Nehru is not just an art activity—it’s a heartfelt tribute that reminds everyone of his dream for a happy, educated, and progressive generation. This article offers simple, easy-to-draw images of Jawaharlal Nehru, suitable for various uses such as school assignments, homework, and blackboard decorations.

Easy Jawaharlal Nehru Drawing with Colour 

1.Children’s day Illustration by Shamli Rana

2.Jawaharlal Nehru

3.File_Jawaharlal Nehru in watercolour_png - Wikimedia Commons

4.Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Wallpaper

5.download (33)

6.Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes

7.download (32)

8.Nehru - India's First Prime Minister Vector Image on VectorStock

9.Free Download Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Transparent PNG

10.Imagens Dia Das Crianças PNG e Vetor, com Fundo Transparente Para Download Grátis _ Pngtree

Inspirational Children's Day Quotes for Students

1.The most important asset of any society is how it treats its children.

2.Tomorrow's India will be shaped by the way we bring up its children.

3.I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children.

4.The only way to get rid of a problem is to solve it.

5.Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

6.A child's mind is not a container to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.

7.You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

8.The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

9.Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future

10.Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.

