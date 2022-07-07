New Nominated Rajya Sabha Members 2022: PT Usha, Veerendra Heggade, KV Vijayendra Prasad- Check Full List

New Nominated Rajya Sabha Members 2022: The President of India nominated four new members to the Rajya Sabha on July 6, 2022, representing various South Indian states. The new nominated members of the Rajya Sabha include PT Usha, Veerendra Heggade, KV Vijayendra Prasad and Ilaiyaraaja.

The newly nominated Rajya Sabha members include a legendary woman athlete, veteran music composer, a philonthropist and Indian screenwriter and film director and father of SS Rajamouli. PT Usha is the only woman out of the four new nominated members, while Ilaiyaraaja belongs to the Dalit community.

PT Usha and Ilaiyaraaja both expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Usha tweeted saying, "Deeply touched by your kind words Sir. My sincere gratitude on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. I will always give my best to any responsibility bestowed on me, and work towards the betterment of all of us Indians. Jai Hind."

Ilaiyaraaja also tweeted saying, "I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts Narendra Modi

ji It is an honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society."

New Nominated Rajya Sabha Members 2022: Full List and their details

PT Usha: Popularly known as the Payyoli Express or the Queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha is one of India's most iconic sportspersons. She had narrowly missed winning India's first medal in track and field after finishing fourth in women's 400M at the 1984 Olympics. She is from Kozhikode, Kerala.

Deeply touched by your kind words Sir. My sincere gratitude on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. I will always give my best to any responsibility bestowed on me, and work towards the betterment of all of us Indians. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏🏽 https://t.co/WvUtAz1YQq — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 6, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja: He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers. He has composed over 7000 songs in a career spanning over 5 decades. He is credited with introducing Western musical sensibilities in the South Indian film musical mainstream. He was born in a Dalit household in a village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. He is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts @narendramodi ji



It is a honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society. https://t.co/2vI2sVXxmk — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) July 6, 2022

Veerendra Heggade: He is an Indian philanthropist and the hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala Temple in Karnataka. He succeeded to the post when he was 19 years old in October 1968. He has received multiple awards for his numerous contributions. He has been a dedicated philanthropist for over five decades and led transformative initiatives for rural development.

Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings. pic.twitter.com/tMTk0BD7Vf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

KV Vijayendra Prasad: KV Vijayendra Prasad is a notable screenwriter and film director. He is primarily known for his works in Telugu cinema, in addition to Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Some of his notable works as a screenwriter include the Baahubali franchise, RRR, Magadheera, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He is the father of the popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli.