IPL 2023: BCCI comes up with New Impact Player Rules, Teams Allowed to Elect 11 Players after Tossing

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament reveals that the cricket matches are about to begin next week i.e. March 31, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new set of rules for the players.

As per the revised rulebook for this season, the captains of both teams will be able to select teams of 11 players after the toss. This option was also brought up in the recently concluded SAT20 series of 2023.

A report was published by ESPNCricinfo which stated that the captain of the team will walk with two different team sheets. Moreover, the captain will have the responsibility to hand over their final XI after the tossing results regarding their first batting or bowling which is different from exchanging team sheets before the toss.

BCCI Updates

The cricket’s regulating body BCCI proposed that this new rule adjustment would give allowance to teams so that they can select their best XIs. This will only be done after they get to know whether they have to do batting or bowling initially with the appropriate impact player included, as declared by IPL.

The sign from the umpire for Impact player rule in IPL. (📷 : The Indian Express) pic.twitter.com/mshQIsdspl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023

IPL released an official statement in which it gave entire details about the countless modifications to playing conditions. Till now, the rule was that the captains had to exchange the team lists before the toss. The Cricket Board has now updated this rule and this will be in action from 2023 matches.

The exchange of teams will happen immediately after the toss in order to empower teams to let them choose the best 11 players depending on the toss that will be made. Moreover, ESPNcricinfo noted that it will help the teams to plan for the doer or influential player.

Impact Player Rule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will begin next week and there are extremely positive hopes prior to the tournament. The public is excitedly sharing various perspectives and predictions from several parts of the country. Additionally, new and innovative rules are all set to be implemented in this year's edition.

There are many other innovations including the allowance for teams to go for the Decision Review System (DRS) even for Wides and No Balls. This might help eliminate blunders. The Impact Player Rule has captivated fans.

As per the rule, it will have a captain listing four substitute players along with the playing 11 at the toss. The opening ceremony will be on March 31, 2023, starting at 7:30 pm. Match tickets are already sold out. Over one lakh people are expected to mark their presence at the thrilling session.

