New Sports Policy for Athletes: Targeting 2036 Olympics

On 1st July 2025, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted presidential assent to the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025. It is also simply known as Khelo Bharat Niti. The policy replaces the two-decade-old National Sports Policy of 2001 and gives a comprehensive, long-term vision to turn India into a world sporting champion with particular focus on sweeping the 2036 Olympic Games and hosting big international sporting events.
Vision and Aims
NSP 2025 looks at a healthy, inclusive, and world-class sports system that builds talent from grassroots to elite levels. Its two main goals are:
-
One of the primary aims is expanding participation in sports by all sections of society to instill a fitness and well-being culture.
-
A further objective is to make India among the top five sporting nations of the world by 2047. They plan to achieve it through excellence in national and international sports competition.
The policy aims to drive excellence, economic growth, and social progress through sports as well as enhance citizens' happiness and national pride.
Key Features and Initiatives
-
Talent Development: The policy prioritizes the early identification and systematic development of sporting talent via grassroots initiatives and competitive leagues, creating a pipeline from village-level sport to Olympic podiums.
-
Governance Reforms: By bolstering accountability, professionalism, and transparency through a strong regulatory framework, NSP 2025 tackles the long-standing issues with governance in National Sports Federations.
-
Technology and Innovation: To enhance athlete performance and sports management, the policy encourages the application of sports science, medicine, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies..
-
Social Inclusion: By promoting indigenous games and concentrating on underserved communities, the policy aims to democratize sport participation and promote social cohesion and empowerment.
-
Mass Movement: By implementing fitness campaigns, community initiatives, and fitness indices in workplaces and schools, NSP 2025 aims to transform sports into a nationwide movement.
- Educational Integration: In keeping with the National Education Policy 2020, the policy attempts to inculcate a love of sports from an early age by incorporating sports into the official school system.
Official Statements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called it a "landmark day for India's efforts to nurture sporting talent and become a hub for sports," pointing to its five-pillar foundation.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed to the policy's holistic approach and its emphasis on rural sports development and governance reforms.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a "transformative step" to transform India's sporting ecosystem and foster grassroots sports culture.
The National Sports Policy 2025 is a watershed moment in India's sporting history. Through excellence, economic growth, social inclusion, mass participation, and education alignment, it provides the stepping stones for India to become a strong global sporting power by the mid-21st century.
