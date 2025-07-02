New Sports Policy for Athletes: Targeting 2036 Olympics

On 1st July 2025, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted presidential assent to the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025. It is also simply known as Khelo Bharat Niti. The policy replaces the two-decade-old National Sports Policy of 2001 and gives a comprehensive, long-term vision to turn India into a world sporting champion with particular focus on sweeping the 2036 Olympic Games and hosting big international sporting events.

Vision and Aims

NSP 2025 looks at a healthy, inclusive, and world-class sports system that builds talent from grassroots to elite levels. Its two main goals are: