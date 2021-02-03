Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam’s ruling communist party chief, re-elected for 3rd term

The Chief of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, the 76 years old Nguyen Phu Trong, has been re-elected for a rare third five years term. With this, the chief has cemented his position as one of the longest-serving leaders of the country for decades.

Nguyen Phu Trong who had emerged on top in the power struggle at the last Congress in the year 2016 and has led a crackdown on corruption in the last five years, has also been granted an exception to party rules, according to which, people above the age of 65 must be retired.

The official Vietnam News Agency- VNA reported on January 31, 2021, that Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong has been elected to be the General Secretary of Vietnam’s Central Committee of the Communist Party.

Re-election of Trong as party general:

The re-election of Nguyen Phu Trong as the party general came at a 5 yearly party congress in Hanoi.

At the party congress, 1,600 party delegates from all over Vietnam concluded eight days of the meeting, which was mostly behind closed doors, for picking a new leadership team. The new team will aim at bolstering the ongoing economic success of Vietnam as well as the legitimacy of the party rule.

The power structure of Vietnam:

The country is a one-party socialist republic and has no paramount ruler. Vietnam is officially led by the four pillars- the chief of the communist party (the most powerful post), a President, a Prime Minister, and the National Assembly Chair.

As Vietnam is a single-party state, the General Secretary of the Communist party or the Chief of the Party holds the top position while the President is considered to be in the second-highest position in the political system.

Nguyen Phu Trong is the current General Secretary (top leader of Vietnam) as well as the President of Vietnam (head of the state). He has been in the position of General Secretary since 2011 and became the President in 2018.