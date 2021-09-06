Nipah Virus in Kerala: Central team visits house of 12-year old boy who died of Nipah in Kozhikode

A Central team visited Kozhikode district in Kerala on September 5, 2021, after a 12-year old boy died after getting infected by Nipah Virus. The team has also collected samples of Rambutan fruits from the nearby vicinity in order to identify the source of the infection.

As per the official statement, the sample of the Rambutan fruits can help in identifying the source of the infection and will confirm whether the source of the infection was through a bat.

The Central team in Kerala has questioned the family and those close with the deceased in order to identify the food he consumed or the animals that he may have come in contact with.

Earlier on September 5, a public health team was rushed by the Central Government to the Kozhikode district in Kerala, as the state reported its first death due to Nipah Virus. In order to provide technical support, a team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was sent.

Death due to Nipah Virus in Kozhikode:

Veena George, Health Minister of Kerala informed on September 4 that the National Institute of Virology, Pune had confirmed that a sample of a 12-year old boy from Kerala had turned Nipah Virus positive. The patient had passed away in the morning of September 5.

We have formed teams to handle the situation. Contact tracing and other measures have already been initiated. As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on the death of a 12-year-old due to Nipah virus infection

The minister further informed that till now, no one from the victim’s family or any other contacts has shown any symptoms of the deadly virus.

Nipah Virus case in Kozhikode: Instructions issued by the central team

• The Central team visiting Kerala on the report of one death due to the Nipah Virus has advised everyone to be extra vigilant and to inform the health professionals as soon as possible if they observe similar symptoms.

• The National Centre for Disease Control team has directly instructed the locals on the protocols to be followed in their homes as well as surroundings.

• Strict protocols have been imposed within a three-kilometre radius of the Nipah Virus victim’s house in Kozhikode.

• The official statement informed that the particular areas have been declared as the containment zone by the Central team. Similar cautionary steps have also been issued in the nearby areas of Kozhikode district, Kannur, and Malappuram district.

• The team has advised the locals to follow the immediate public health measures. It will include active searches in the victim’s family, village, and the areas with similar terrain and active contact tracing during the past 12 days.

• A strict quarantine of the contacts, isolation of any suspects, transportation, and collection of samples for lab testing have also been called by the Central team.

What is Nipah Virus? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is known to be potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, the deadly virus results in headaches, muscular pain, nausea, dizziness, and fever. According to WHO, Nipah Virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak of the disease that took place in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia. The deadly virus first appeared in domestic pigs and has been found among several species of domestic animals including goats, cats, dogs, sheep, and horses. Nipah Virus is capable of infecting human beings as well and can also be fatal.

Nipah Virus in Kerala: Background

The Nipah Virus infection was confirmed for the first time in Kerala in 2018 with the blood and body fluid samples of two individuals who had died of viral fever.

This was the first time that the deadly disease was detected in the state. Nipah Virus is known to have a high fatality rate and spreads through pigs, bats, and other animals.

India, according to WHO, had in past had also documented the human-to-human transmission of the rate Nipah Virus.