FM Nirmala Sitharaman Conference Updates: Centre to provide Rs 900 crores for COVID Suraksha Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore during her press conference on November 12, 2020. The stimulus amount aims to fund new measures that were announced by the Finance Minister as a part of 12 announcements made under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.

The size of the stimulus being provided by the government, as part of the 12 announcements made today under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, amounts to Rs 2.65 lakh crores. 15% of national GDP as stimulus takeaway: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/yFkq8YfYPG — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

As a part of the new stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced grant of Rs 900 crores to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID Suraksha Mission for research and development of the Indian COVID vaccine.

Rs 900 crores provided for COVID Suraksha Mission for research and development of the Indian COVID vaccine to the Department of Biotechnology: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/eMANIa3xym — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

The Minister also announced an additional outlay worth Rs 10,000 crores for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in the current financial year to give a boost to rural employment.

Distinct recovery in economy?

The Finance Minister informed during the press conference that quite a few indicators show a distinct recovery in the economy. She said that RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast.

RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/2suQQWhwWi pic.twitter.com/hgxDhvDgpw — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

FM Sitharaman Press Conference: Key Measures

•In the new announcements, the Finance Minister shared that Rs 25,000 crores have been disbursed to farmers from Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD.

•Around 2.5 crore farmers have also been given credit boost through Kisan Credit Cards. Roughly Rs 1.4 lakh crores were distributed to farmers. Besides this, Rs 7,227 crore was disbursed under the Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFC.

Credit boost has been given to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards, Rs 1.4 lakh crores has been distributed to farmers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/1nhy6nDz3Z — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•Sitharaman further highlighted that there has been a good progress on 'One Nation-One Ration Card' in 28 states covering around 68.8 crore beneficiaries.

•FM Sitharaman added saying that the Labour Ministry along with the Finance Ministry and other concerned ministries has been working closely with the states and the work has begun to create a portal for the migrant workers.

Labour Ministry with the Finance Ministry and other concerned ministries are working together closely with the States, and the work has commenced on creating a

portal for migrant workers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/avjBJgEJy7 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•The FM further announced that a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crores have been sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme. Out of this, Rs 1.52 lakh crores have been disbursed.

Under the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of Rs 2.05 lakh crores has been sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers, out of which Rs 1.52 lakh crores has been disbursed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/98T4W3Alhk — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•The Minister also informed that SBI Utsav cards are being distributed under the festival advance scheme announced on October 12.

Rs 1,32,800 crores have gone as income-tax refunds to 39.7 lakh taxpayers: finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/PJSRpcUayb — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•Further, 11 states have given out Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loan towards capital expenditure.

•Besides this, Rs 1,32,800 crores was also disbursed as income-tax refunds to 39.7 lakh taxpayers.

•The government has also decided to extend the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme till March 31, 2021.

The existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till 31st March 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/LIWulbCKKR — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•Guaranteed credit support will also be provided to 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee.

Guaranteed credit support for 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee. Original ECLGS had one year of moratorium and 4 years of repayment, the new scheme will have 1-year moratorium and 5 years of repayment: FM Sitharaman https://t.co/4dtomU9WQO pic.twitter.com/4JCyrjVoM6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

•The government will also cover 10 new Champion sectors under the Production Linked Incentives Scheme to boost the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. The move is expected to give a significant boost to economic growth and domestic employment.

10 new Champion sectors will now be covered under the Production Linked Incentives Scheme to boost the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. It is expected to give a significant boost to economic growth and domestic employment: FM Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/C50xj3ZOhv — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Credit guarantee support scheme launched for stressed sectors

The Finance Minister announced the launch of a new credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare sector and 26 sectors stressed due to COVID-19.

Under the scheme, the entities will get additional credit up to 20 percent of outstanding credit and the repayment can be done in five years time, which includes 1 year moratorium and 4 years of repayment.

We are launching credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare sector and 26 sectors stressed due to #COVID19. Entities will get additional credit up to 20% of outstanding credit, repayment can be done in five years' time (1 year moratorium + 4 years repayment): FM Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/WkBAVzfjHB — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana

The Finance Minister informed that the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana was implemented up to March 31, 2019. The scheme had covered all sectors and is expected to run for a period of 3 years. Under the scheme, almost Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries till now.

Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana: FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/jpftmZOr8Y — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

The Finance Minister further announced the launch of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery period.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during #COVID19 recovery. Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs b/1 March 1 & Sept 30 - these employees will get benefits: FM pic.twitter.com/OB8xlTNkZf — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

The FM stated that the establishments registering with EPFO after the commencement of Scheme will get subsidy for all new employees. The scheme will be valid till June 30, 2021.

If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/fmmeP8PqiF pic.twitter.com/gSTaGQumLJ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Key Measures for Real Estate Sector

The centre has decided to provide Rs 18,000 Crores over and above the budget estimate that was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, especially for the urban areas. The extra budgetary resource provided will support the completion of about 18 lakh houses.

The government has also decided to reduce the support for Construction & Infrastructure-Performance security on contract to 3% instead of earlier 5%. Further, Earnest Money Deposit will not be required for tenders and will be replaced by Bid Security Declaration. The relaxations are valid till December 31, 2021.

Support for Construction & Infrastructure-Performance security on contract to be reduced to 3% instead of 5%. Earnest Money Deposit will not be required for tenders and will be replaced by Bid Security Declaration. Relaxations will be given till 31st December 2021: FM Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/PKoiCg7cIF — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

The government has also decided to provide up to 20% relief on the difference between circle rate & agreement, as compared to earlier 10% for primary residential real estate sales. The government expects clearance of inventories through this step.

For primary residential real estate sales, relief on the difference between circle rate & agreement value up to 20% vs 10% earlier. We expect clearance of inventories through this step: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/PSJSlGMtVM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

National Infrastructure & Investment Fund

The Finance Ministry would also be giving Rs 6000 Crores of Equity to Debt Platform of National Infrastructure & Investment Fund (NIIF) where private equity participation will also come in. The NIIF itself has invested about Rs 2000 Crores. Hence by 2025, they will have to fund projects to the extent of Rs 1,10,000 Crores.

So, by 2025 they will have to fund projects to the extent of Rs 1,10,000 Crores. We are creating this avenue for them to do it even through Debt Market: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/PKolD7WiTT — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Other Measures

The Government has also decided to release Rs 3,000 crores to EXIM Bank for the promotion of project exports through Credit Lines under IDEAS Scheme.

Some of the projects that will receive support cover Railways, transmission, power, auto and auto components, surgar projects and road and transport projects.

An additional budget outlay worth Rs 10,200 crore will also be provided towards Capital and industrial expenditure.