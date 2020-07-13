Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for new economic corridor in Haryana

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 14 will lay a foundation stone for Highway projects which will lay a new economic corridor in Haryana. The projects are worth over Rs. 20,000 crores.

As per the ministry, the union minister will also inaugurate three completed road projects. Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar will preside the virtual event of foundation laying and inauguration of road projects.

Projects for foundation stone laying:

• 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway on NH 152D from Ismailpur to Narnaul in 8 packages, which costs Rs. 8650 crore.

• The 46.11 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari Section of NH 352W. It costs Rs. 1524 crores.

• The 4-lane Rewari bypass of 14.4 km costing Rs. 928 crores.

• The 30.45 km Rewar-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 which is of 4 lane and costs Rs. 1057 crores.

• The 6 lane Narnaul bypass on NH 148B and NH 11 of 40.8 km.

• Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 which costs Rs. 1380 crores.

• The 40.6 km Jind Gohana of NH 352A of 4 lane, it costs Rs. 1207 crores.

• The 4 lane 38.23 km Gohana Sonipat Section of NH 352A which costs Rs. 1502 crores.

• The 4 lane UP-Haryana border to Roha of 40.47 km on NH 334B, costs Rs. 1509 crores.

Projects to be inaugurated by the Union Minister:

• The 4 lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B which is of 35.45 km and costs Rs. 1183 crore.

• The 70 km 4-lane of Punjab Haryana border to Jind Section of NH 71, it costs Rs. 857 crores.

• 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway of 85.36 km on NH 709 which costs Rs. 200 crore.