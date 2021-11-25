Noida International Airport: Why is Jewar Aiport special- 10 Things you need to know!

Noida International airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar airport on November 25,,2021. The Jewar airport will be Asia's biggest airport.

The Jewar airport will be the logistics gateway of north India and being at a strategic location, it will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The international airport will cater to the people living in the cities of Delhi, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

Jewar International Airport: 10 Things you need to know!

1. Asia's biggest airport: Jewar International Airport will be Asia's biggest airport and it will create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people.

2. Fifth International airport of UP: The Jewar International Airport will be the fifth international airport of Uttar Pradesh. It will make UP the only Indian state to have 5 international airports. Besides UP, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the only states to have 4 international airports each.

3. Logistics gateway of North India: The Jewar aiport, spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, is set to be the logistics gateway of northern India and will help Uttar Pradesh make a place on the global logistics map.

4. India's first net-zero emissions airport: The Noida International airport or the Jewar airport will be India's first net-zero emissions airport, as it has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site.

5. Greenfield project: The Jewar airport project will be implemented in four phases. The first phase of the airport is expected to be completed in 36 months and it will have the capacity to serve almost 1.2 crore passengers every years.

6. Multi-modal cargo hub: The airport will have an integrated multi-modal cargo hub to reduce total cost and time for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will later be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne.

7. Seamless connectivity: The airport will also have a ground transportation centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub. The transit hub will feature taxi, bus and metro and high-speed rail services along with a private parking to enable seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail, and metro.

8. Swing aircraft stand concept: The Jewar airport will introduce a swing aircraft stand concept, which will provide flexibility to the airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft.

9. The Noida International airport will be developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. YIAPL will develop the airport under PPP model in partnership with Uttar Pradesh Government and the centre.

10. Low operating costs: The airport will house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) Service and its design will be focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.