Nowruz 2022: Date and Time in India, History and Significance

Nowruz 2022: Nowruz or the Persian New Year is celebrated in several countries across the world on March 20-21. Nowruz begins on spring equinox, marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Iranian New Year is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm among various Parsi communities across the world including India.

Nowruz, broken into 'now' that means new and 'ruz' that means day, literally translates into new day. It marks the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar, an Iranian calendar used officially in Iran and Afghanistan. The day is usually celebrated on March 20 or 21 globally.

Nowruz 2022 Date and Time

This year, Nowruz is being celebrated by Parsi families across the world on March 20th.

Which countries celebrate Nowruz?

Nowruz is celebrated by many countries with significant Iranian cultural influence such as Iran, Iraq, Turkey, India, parts of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Which communities celebrate Nowruz?

Nowruz is generally celebrated by the Kurds in Iraq and Turkey and Iranis, Shias and Parsis in the Indian subcontinent. It is also celebrated by the Iranian population living in the United States and Europe.

Nowruz 2022 Date and Time in India

Nowruz is generally celebrated around August 16-17 in India. There are though few people in India who celebrate Nowruz in March like the rest of the world.

Nowruz 2022 Date and Time in India- Nowruz in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar which does not account for leap years, which means the holiday has now moved by 200 days from its original day.

How is Nowruz celebrated?

Nowruz is considered an important day to do good deeds and speak polite words. People generally ring in the day by cleaning their houses, buying new clothes and cooking extravagant meals for their family and friends.

Nowruz 2022 Google Doodle

Google Commemorated Nowruz 2022 with a colourful doodle that depicts blooming flowers in varied colours with leaves peaking from behind and the classic Iranian Tar String instrument sitting in the middle.

Nowruz History Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays with a rich history that dates back to over 3,000 years. The foundation of the day is the credited to the mythical Iranian King Jamshid, who reportedly created the Persian or the Shahenshahi calendar. As per the popular legend, King Jamshed saved the world from a winter that was destined to kill every living creature. The King reportedly built a throne studded with gems and had demons raise him above the earth into the heavens, from where he was shining like the Sun. All the living creatures gathered around and scattered jewels around him, proclaiming it to be a new day.

