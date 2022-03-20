International Day of Happiness 2022: Theme, Date, History and Significance

International Day of Happiness 2022: International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20th. The day aims to make people realise the importance of happiness within their lives. The day assumes greater significance with the unprecedented challenges that face the world today.

The theme of International Day of Happiness 2022 is 'Build Back Happier'. The theme is aimed at achieving a better world post-COVID-19 pandemic, where the relationships and happiness of each person hold paramount value.

Why do we celebrate International Day of Happiness?

International Day of Happiness History: The UN General Assembly had proclaimed March 20th as the International Day of Happiness recognising the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals in the lives of human beings around the world and their recognition in public policy objectives.

The meeting was convened at an initiative of Bhutan, a nation that recognized the supremacy of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. Bhutan had famously adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

What is the theme of International Day of Happiness 2022?

How is International Day of Happiness celebrated?

International Day of Happiness activities: The United Nations invites its member states as well as other international and regional organisations to observe the International Day of Happiness through education and public awareness-raising activities.

When was the first International Day of Happiness observed?

The United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness in 2013.

Significance

The United Nations adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 that aim to reduce poverty, inequality, and protect the environment, three crucial components that lead to the happiness and well-being of all human beings.

Happiness is often overshadowed by our material possessions, anxiety and all the other challenges are exist in the world today. The current global scenario that has affected the lives of millions of people including children has made becoming genuinely happy an extremely difficult condition.

Yet, happiness cannot be given by anyone, it is an inner life condition that exists within each of us. In today's society, wherein it is easy to give in to negative influences, the wisdom to live meaningfully is crucial.

Happiness in a way means to live each day filled with a sense of purpose, exhilaration and deep fulfillment. It means to live with conviction and a lot of cheer and vibrancy, being truly grateful for what we have at the moment.