NRAI’s Pawan Singh becomes first ever Indian juror for shooting at Tokyo Olympics

The Joint-Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India, Pawan Singh, has become the first-ever Indian juror for shooting at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

He was the competition manager of the recent ISSF- International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in New Delhi and he was also appreciated by the federation. Pawan Singh has worked as a Result Timing Score (RTS) Jury in different World Cups.

A total of 26 jury members will officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, of which 6 will be from Japan and the rest will be from the other nations.

Who is Pawan Singh?

• NRAI’s Pawan Singh is a resident of Pune and is a founder-director of the Gun for Glory Shooting Academy in Balewadi.

• Pawan Singh is a former rifle shooter and a shooting coach for the Indian team.

• Singh started his career in rifle shooting in 1995. He has won various laurels at the state and national championships.

• He has received the Gold Medal from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for his services towards the sports. This was the third gold medal that was bestowed upon him.

• Singh also received a Bronze Medal for his extraordinary work in organizing the Asian Olympic Qualifiers on short notice, ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Need to strengthen position of jury/judges in system: Pawan Singh

While talking about being the first Indian juror at Tokyo Olympics, Singh pointed that for any sport to grow, there have to be four pillars, namely coaches, athletes, judges/jury, and federation.

He added that a lot of efforts have been taken for the upliftment of sports and currently, three pillars have become very strong at the global level, which are coaches, athletes, and federation.

Athletes and coaches have been given the necessary training, while the federations have established themselves well using their connections. Sadly, not much has been done for strengthening the position of judges/jury in the system, as to motivate them there is no career path.