Odisha CM inaugurates first plasma bank for the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 15 inaugurated the first plasma bank for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients at SCB Medical College.

While inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing advanced medical care and treatment to the people of the state.

After Delhi and Maharashtra, Odisha has become the third state to provide the facility of plasma bank for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. During the inauguration, Odisha CM announced that Plasma Therapy will be free of cost for the people of Odisha.

CM @Naveen_Odisha inaugurated Convalescent #PlasmaTherapy for serious #COVID19 patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack which will be available free for people of #Odisha. CM said, for him & Govt, life of each person is precious & Govt will do everything possible to save lives. pic.twitter.com/DblZyWaSNR — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 15, 2020

Plasma bank in Odisha:

As SCB Medical College will be the nodal agency for Plasma Therapy, the KIIMS Hospital and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneshwar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack will provide the Plasma Therapy treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister of Odisha while inaugurating the plasma bank congratulated the four brave donors who volunteered to donate their plasma. He also appealed to all the COVID-19 survivors to come forward and contribute their plasma which will go a long way to help the patients.

Dr. Chid Bhushan Panda, Pankaj Kumar Behera, Abinash Rout, and Manoj Kumar Baral are the first four plasma donors of Odisha. Twelve more patients of COVID-19 including Prasanta Behera, Salempur MLA also came forward to join the mission and donate their plasma.

Odisha govt on COVID treatment:

During the inauguration of Plasma bank, CM Patnaik asserted that for the Odisha government, the life of every person is precious and the state government will do everything possible to save the lives of people.

He added that his government is committed to providing the highest standards of medical treatment and procedures for the people of the state. He assured that no person in the state will be deprived of access to the latest medical technology.

Chief Minister also appreciated the work of the doctors and medical personnel who have been working hard to provide their best in serving the people in these difficult times and we all must encourage and boost their morale.

Plasma Therapy treatment for COVID-19:

Plasma therapy is proving to be one of the successful treatments of COVID-19. As per the medical experts, bodies of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 produce an antibody/plasma in the blood to help the person in fighting against the virus.

Under the therapy, a little bit of this antibody/plasma is given to the critical patient of Coronavirus which then helps in their recovery.