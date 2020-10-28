Odisha government launches web portals for student scholarships, inter-caste marriage incentives

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on October 27, 2020, launched two web portals. Sumangal Portal has been launched to help inter-caste married couples to avail incentives within 60 days of application. While Integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal has been launched to help students of the state to avail scholarship.

As per the official statement, the portal launched for the scholarship will reduce the distance between students and government departments, as they will be able to apply for the scholarship from their home. On the other hand, Sumangal Portal will help the couples in inter-caste marriages to access the incentives easily as such kinds of marriages lead to social unity and harmony.

CM @Naveen_Odisha has launched an integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 lakh beneficiaries to be benefitted from this unified portal. #OdishaCares @MoSarkar5T pic.twitter.com/nDORVl2UO1 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 27, 2020

Odisha State Scholarship Portal: Highlights

• As per the officials, 21 scholarships will be offered from eight state departments and more than 11 lakh students from ST, SC, OBC, and educationally backward classes will be benefitted from the scholarship portal.

• Higher education, professional programs of the SC and ST Department, Labour and ESI, Agriculture Department and Skills Development, and Technical Education will be administered on the scholarship portal.

• Scholarships will also be directly credited to the bank accounts of the students as the portal is directly linked to the state treasury.

• With the use of technology, the best services will be provided to the beneficiaries at the right time with efficiency and transparency.

Launch of Sumangal Portal and its significance

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the Sumangal Portal stated that inter-caste marriages help in increasing social unity and harmony and reduces racial discrimination. It also promotes equality and peaceful co-existence in society.

While launching the portal which will help the couple availing inter-caste marriage incentive, CM of Odisha also announced a hike in the incentive from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

CM also launched SUMANGAL Portal, developed by @stscdev, to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012. Applicants need to apply through https://t.co/1pNPqe6znz. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/gbyQbzQacy — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 27, 2020

Conditions to receive inter-caste marriage incentive:

• In order to get the one-time incentive, the marriage must be between upper-caste Hindus and Hindus of a lower caste.

• The marriage must be registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and should be valid as per the law.

• One of the spouses must be from a scheduled caste as defined under Article 341.

• The grant will be provided only to the people marrying for the first time.

• In the case of a widow or widower, they will still be eligible to receive the incentive.

• The incentive will also be provided for the purchase of lands or essential articles for starting a business or for the household.