Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins Best Picture, Chloé Zhao becomes first woman of color to win Best Director
Frances McDormand bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’, while Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honour for his performance in 'The Father'.
Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao won the Oscar for Best Director for the film Nomadland at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. She became the first woman of color, first Chinese woman and second woman-ever to win the award.
Nomadland won the Oscar for 'Best Picture' at the 93rd Academy Awards. Frances McDormand bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’, while Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honour for his performance in 'The Father'. Hopkins had previously won the Oscar award for his performance in 'The Silence of the Lambs'.
For McDormand, this is her third Best Actress Oscar, as she had previously won the award in 2018 for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ and for 'Fargo' in 1997.
Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Actress in a Supporting Role: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Music (Original Score): Soul
Best Editing: Sound of Metal
Best Sound: Sound of Metal
Best Music (Original Song): Fight for you, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): The Father
Best Writing (Original Screenplay): Promising Young Woman
Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live-Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short Subject: Colette
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best International Feature Film: Denmark, Another Round
Production Design: Mank
Cinematography: Mank
Visual Effects: Tenet
Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS