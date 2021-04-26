Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins Best Picture, Chloé Zhao becomes first woman of color to win Best Director

Frances McDormand bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’, while Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honour for his performance in 'The Father'. 

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 14:48 ISTModified On: Apr 26, 2021 14:48 IST
Chloé Zhao, Image Source: Twitter

Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao won the Oscar for Best Director for the film Nomadland at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. She became the first woman of color, first Chinese woman and second woman-ever to win the award. 

Nomadland won the Oscar for 'Best Picture' at the 93rd Academy Awards. Frances McDormand bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’, while Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honour for his performance in 'The Father'. Hopkins had previously won the Oscar award for his performance in 'The Silence of the Lambs'. 

For McDormand, this is her third Best Actress Oscar, as she had previously won the award in 2018 for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ and for 'Fargo' in 1997.

Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners 

Best Picture: Nomadland 

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Actress in a Supporting Role: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Music (Original Score): Soul

Best Editing: Sound of Metal

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Music (Original Song): Fight for you, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): The Father

Best Writing (Original Screenplay): Promising Young Woman

Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short Subject: Colette

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Denmark, Another Round

Production Design: Mank

Cinematography: Mank

Visual Effects: Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

