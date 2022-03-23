JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Oscars 2022 Date Time: When and Where to Watch 94th Academy Awards in India, Live Streaming

Oscars 2022 Date and Time: Oscars 2022 are scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022. Read below to know where and how to watch the 94th Academy Awards in India and what time it will be live streamed. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2022 11:03 ISTModified On: Mar 23, 2022 12:13 IST
Oscars 2022 where and how to watch
Oscars 2022 where and how to watch

Oscars 2022 Date: The 94th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 27, 2022, and the world will once again witness the best films of the year along with the nominations of some of the most memorable performances. The much-awaited Oscars 2022 awards will take place in Log Angeles at the Dolby theatre.

As the Oscars 2022 date approaches, it must be noted that it is the second time that the award show has been postponed from its regular late February/early March slot to late March because of the ongoing pandemic.

In Oscars 2022, the Power of the Dog has been leading with an impressive 12 nominations, including a ‘Best Picture’ nomination. The other top contenders of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture are Belfast, Don’t’ Look Up, West Side Story, Dune, Drive My Car, Nightmare Alley, among others.

The movie buffs who are waiting for the Oscars 2022 can go through the details of the event below. Also, check the Oscars 2022 Date and Time and when and where to watch the 94th Academy Award.

Oscars 2022 Date and Time

Oscars 2022 will be held on March 27, 2022. The awards will be telecasted live in India on March 28, 2022, at 5.30 AM.

Where Oscars 2022 will take place?

Oscars 2022 will take place in Log Angeles at the Dolby theatre. Performers such as Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform at the live ceremony.

Where to watch Oscars 2022 Awards in India?

The 94th Academy Awards will be aired live on Star Movies and Star World at 6.30 AM.

Who will be hosting Oscars 2022 award ceremony?

The organizers of Oscars 2022 have roped in not one but 3 hosts. The Academy has picked three women comedians to host the Oscars 2022 award show- Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and actress Regina Hall.

About Oscars

The Academy Awards that are popularly known as Oscars are awarded for their artistic and technical merit in the film industry. The awards are regarded as one of the highest honour in the entertainment industry worldwide.

The awards are given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and are international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements, as assessed by Academy’s voting membership.

Oscars 2022: List of Academy Award categories

Go through the list of categories under which Oscars are awarded.

S. No.

Oscars categories

1

Best Picture

2

Best Director

3

Best Actor

4

Best Actress

5

Best Supporting Actress

6

Best Supporting Actor

7

Best Animated Feature Film

8

Best Animated Short Film

9

Best Cinematography

10

Best Costume Design

11

Best Documentary Feature

12

Best Documentary Short Subject

13

Best Film Editing

14

Best International Feature Film

15

Best Live Action Short Film

16

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

17

Best Original Score

18

Best Original Song

19

Best Production Design

20

Best Sound

21

Best Visual effects

22

Best Adapted Screenplay

23

Best Original Screenplay

Read More: Oscar Nominations 2022 List: Nominees by Category for 94th Academy Awards

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all